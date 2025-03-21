A seafront site near Sunderland’s Roker Hotel has been earmarked for potential housing development under new plans submitted to council officials.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a parcel of land in the city’s St Peter’s ward.

The site sits to the rear of St George’s Terrace and some properties on Roker Park Terrace, as well as sitting behind the Roker Hotel within walking distance of Roker Park and Roker Beach.

The applicant, described as the landowner in submitted planning documents, has applied for “permission in principle” for a development of “up to six dwellings” on the site.

The first stage (permission in principle) aims to establish whether a site is suitable in principle and a second stage (technical details consent) is when “detailed development proposals are assessed.”

A covering letter submitted to council officials on behalf of the applicant states the “scope of permission in principle is limited to location, land use, and the scale of development.”

Developers stated that “given the location of the proposed development, along with nearby amenities such as parks and coastal attractions, and the predominantly residential nature of the surrounding environment, it would not be unreasonable to conclude that the site is a sustainable location for this type of development.”

It was also noted that the planning history of the site “indicates that it has previously been considered suitable for residential development”.

The covering letter notes that a “pre-application enquiry” was initially submitted to the city council to construct eight dwellings on site, but it was advised that changes to the design were required and that “due to highway constraints, a maximum of six dwellings is likely to be supported”.

As a result, the proposed number of dwellings was reduced from eight to six.

The covering letter adds: “This application seeks planning permission in principle for six dwellings (Use Class C3) on land to the rear of Roker Hotel and Saint George’s Terrace.

“The site is within the Roker Park Conservation Area and identified as a ‘potential development opportunity’.

“While classified as ‘white land’ under saved UDP Policy EN10, the proposal aligns with the predominantly residential character of the surrounding area.

“Compliance with these policies confirms the site’s suitability for development, a conclusion supported by previous planning approvals and pre-application feedback from the local planning authority.

“In response to the council’s pre-application enquiry, the number of proposed dwellings has been reduced from eight to six to address highway constraints.

“As this application is for permission in principle, detailed technical matters will be addressed at the technical details consent stage.

“Accordingly, the proposal is considered acceptable in principle.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of April 24, 2025.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00561/PIP