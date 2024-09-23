Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new outdoor takeaway kiosk and extra storage at a seafront food and drink venue have been given the green light.

Tram Shelter Seaburn. Credit: LDRS

A heritage, design and access statement from applicants said the plan would “relocate the existing takeaway kiosk that is currently located in one corner of the Tram Shelter” and would also “provide cycle racks in a revised location”.

The supporting statement said the three existing stores in the same beach hut style currently house refuse, a fridge, and food/general storage but that there was “still a need for more storage space”.

Those behind the scheme said additional beach huts would allow the current takeaway coffee kiosk in the Tram Shelter to move from inside the building to an outdoor location, with the previous interior kiosk space being used for “additional storage”.

During a council consultation exercise on the plan, one public representation was received raising concerns about existing parking in and around the venue, and the proposal “exacerbating the current issues” and potentially “interfering with the safe use of the new footpath and cycle lane”.

Tram Shelter Seaburn. Credit: LDRS

However, no objections were raised by the council’s highways officers, who said the site was “located within a highly sustainable coastal location with various parking areas available within the vicinity, including four restricted mobility parking bays to the immediate north of the shelter”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on September 20, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the beach huts had been “sensitively designed” and were “seeking to improve on the facilities provided”.

It was noted that the two new beach huts would “sit comfortably within their immediate surroundings and will have negligible additional impact on views and the setting of the listed Tram Shelter”.

The council decision report added: “In terms of the operation of the food kiosk (out of one of the new beach huts), this is highlighted within the supporting material as comprising a replacement facility for the kiosk which currently operates out of the Tram Shelter.

“The local planning authority are therefore satisfied that this operation is intrinsically linked and ancillary to the food and drink offer provided from the Tram Shelter.

“In this respect, it is considered necessary to attach a condition to any consent granted to safeguard that the food kiosk operates in such a manner going forward and to ensure that it does not operate as an independent hot food outlet in the future.

“A condition will also be applied to tie the operational hours of the kiosk to those attributed to the Tram Shelter and outdoor seating”.

The planning condition means the kiosk can “not be used by customers of the business between the hours of 11pm and 8am on any day […] unless first agreed in writing by the local planning authority”.

Plans to reposition cycle racks as part of the scheme were also said to “promote sustainable travel and cater for the increasing number of people who are now cycling along the seafront”.

Supporting documents from the applicant said an information board is “still to be provided as part of the previous planning permission for the site and the outer store will provide the ideal fixing point for the notice board to be displayed, highlighting the history of the site”.

The heritage, design and access statement adds: “The huts are also in an exposed position so adding two more huts will give the structure more stability.

“For the same reason, two serving hatches are to be provided on hut three as the wind direction is too unpredictable and damaging so there is the option of using either, or when sunny, both serverys being put to use”.

For more information on the planning application or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01201/FU4