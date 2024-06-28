Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new outdoor takeaway kiosk and extra storage at a seafront food and drink venue have been submitted to council development chiefs.

A new application to council planning chiefs is now seeking permission for more changes to the site, including two new beach huts to “provide for additional food and drink storage” and a relocated takeaway kiosk.

Tram Shelter Seaburn. Credit: LDRS

In addition, the application is proposing “additional areas of paving and the provision of a cycle rack”.

A heritage, design and access statement submitted with the plan provides more details on the development and its aims.

This includes “relocating the existing takeaway kiosk that is currently located in one corner of the Tram Shelter” and “providing cycle racks in a revised location”.

The supporting statement adds: “Three stores in the same beach hut style have already been granted permission and constructed, but one houses refuse, one a fridge, and one food/general storage so there is still a need for more storage space for what has proved a very popular and successful conversion of the adjoining Tram Shelter.

Tram Shelter Seaburn. Credit: LDRS

“The provision of the additional huts also means that the current takeaway kiosk in the Tram Shelter itself can move from inside the building to the huts.

“The take out coffee kiosk inside the Tram Shelter will then provide additional storage”.

Supporting documents note that an information board is “still to be provided as part of the previous planning permission for the site and the outer store will provide the ideal fixing point for the notice board to be displayed, highlighting the history of the site”.

Those behind the scheme added this would “require the relocation of the proposed cycle racks which will now be installed in a prominent location next to the new cycle track created by the council”.

The heritage, design and access statement adds: “The huts are also in an exposed position so adding two more huts will give the structure more stability.

“For the same reason, two serving hatches are to be provided on hut three as the wind direction is too unpredictable and damaging so there is the option of using either, or when sunny, both serverys being put to use.

“The additional beach hut units will exactly match the existing storage which was previously granted permission.

“The style was specifically chosen and previously justified to make a positive, yet unobtrusive, contribution to the setting of the Tram Shelter and they will provide an essential addition to ensure the continued success of the use of the Tram Shelter as a restaurant”.

It was also noted that stores would be located on an existing grassed area, but “remaining landscaping would be retained around the stores, extending the paving in front of the new/existing stores”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of August 20, 2024.