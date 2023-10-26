Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for land adjacent to Seaburn’s Grade II-listed tram shelter, which is undergoing a major transformation.

Tram shelter, Sunderland (October, 2023)

The proposed site covers parcels of grassed land directly behind the tram shelter and opposite the coastal promenade and beach.

Submitted site plans showed one seating area with four tables and a larger seating area with around eight tables, along with picket fencing, weatherproof parasols and planting to provide “natural screening”.

Those behind the scheme described the wider development as “seafront gardens”, with the sheltered seating aiming to “increase and sustain profitability in the business”.

Other elements of the scheme include a cycle rack and ‘local history board’, as well as a dog water station to allow dog owners to “refill and hydrate and even clean their dogs down”.

A secure bin store proposed as part of the scheme was also designed to “reference the historic changing huts found at the seafront previously”.

During a council consultation exercise on the plan one objection was raised by a Sea Road resident.

This included concerns about the loss of open space, potential noise and litter issues and the request for further space from Blacks Corner being made “before the business is even operational” at Seaburn.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on October 24, 2023.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposal would meet requirements of coastal policy and “support the aspirations for future seafront improvement”.

It was also noted that planning conditions would be put in place restricting any amplified music outside as well as rules around operational hours for the outdoor seating area to “safeguard the amenities of the area”.

This includes customers not being allowed to use the area between 11pm and 8am on any day, “unless first agreed in writing by the local planning authority”.

Due to the “tourism and seafront activation benefits” of the plans, council planners confirmed developers were not required to provide “replacement greenspace” or “financial contributions to improve existing greenspace in the locality”.

The council decision report adds: “From a land use perspective, the loss of this relatively small area of public open space is considered to be acceptable on this occasion given the much wider swathes of open space which will be unaffected to the south.

“In addition, the proposal will serve to improve the vibrancy and vitality of the seafront, in keeping with the council’s seafront policies and aspirations.

“In terms of visual amenity and heritage, the works have been sensitively designed, through the repurposing of the historic benches from the shelter, the replication of the timber picket fence design that historically surrounded part of the shelter and the use of beach hut inspired designs to ‘disguise’ the bin storage.

“The intent to provide diverse coastal planting within the new landscaping scheme will also serve to enrich the visual impact of the development whilst providing ecological enhancement”.

Under planning conditions the works must be brought forward within three years.