It’s been a much-anticipated cornerstone of the wider Seafront Regeneration Scheme, and finally work has begun on transforming the old shelter, with major repairs to its historical structure and giving it a whole new lease of life.

The team behind the successful Blacks Corner bistro and deli have already had great success in sympathetically re-purposing old buildings in East Boldon.

And Blacks Corner business partners Jonny Dryden and Chris Lowden are taking care to maintain the historical integrity of the Seaburn site, too.

The new addition to the seafront is set to open in autumn

Much has been done behind the scenes already, including recreating the distinctive beading of the structure with Wearside-based Swandene Joinery, who’ve crafted the components ready for assembly now building work has commenced.

Other major works include repairing the Victorian roof, which is in great need of restoration.

The new eatery is set to open its doors this autumn and will be open six days a week, Tuesdays - Sunday, serving brunches through to evening meal small plates, including an extensive wine menu.

The new business, the name of which will be revealed closer to the time, will create around 20 new jobs and will mirror the footprint of the shelter, using as much of the original features as possible, and the business partners are referencing old photos of the site to recreate the white picket fences and hydrangeas which once featured around the old shelter.

Blacks Corner new corner deli on St Johns Terrace, East Boldon

Jonny, whose grandparents lived nearby in Dame Dorothy estate and has known of the shelter since his childhood years, says they feel passionately about getting the transformation just right.

“Blacks Corner has grown into one of the most celebrated and sustainable businesses in the North East and we will be continuing that on the seafront, with its own personal celebration of its heritage,” he said.

“The tram shelter has been standing for 100 years and we want it to stand for another 100. We very much see ourselves as custodians of this site.

"In 50 years we may not be, but we want to create something lasting that can be used by future generations. We are taking real care and consideration with the design.

Former tram shelter at Seaburn.

"Everything that’s happening on the seafront is so positive and we’re one of many, but we want to create something that’s uniquely personal to the Sunderland landscape.

"The seafront is very much the jewel in Sunderland’s crown, with so much history.”

The tram shelter is one in a number of disused seafront buildings which have entered a new chapter as part of the wider Seafront Regeneration Scheme.

Last summer, Tin of Sardines opened in the old toilet block in Pier View, proving hugely popular.

Work has started on the transformation

Further down the coast, North seafood restaurant has opened in the old storage shelter at the end of Seaburn Promenade and is regularly fully booked.

Meanwhile, Vaux Brewey are expected to start work soon to create a new beachfront bar in the shelter on Marine Walk, Roker.

Income generated from the leases of the buildings will help support the Sunderland Seafront Trust.

