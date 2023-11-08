It's one of the most-anticipated new openings in the city.

The opening of the major transformation of the old Victorian tram shelter in Seaburn is well on track.

The team at Blacks Corner, who have taken on the landmark site, have revealed that it will open for its first customers on Friday, December 1, teasing a picture of some Lindisfarne Oysters on their social media channels.

It gives a flavour of the menu we can expect to see at the new addition to the seafront, which will focus on small plates that champion local and British farm produce.

It's a recipe that's proved a success at their original venture in East Boldon, which comprises the flagship Blacks Corner restaurant and nearby delicatessen.

Bookings for The Tram Shelter are set to go live next week, with more details revealed in the coming days.

And much like the original Blacks Corner, The Tram Shelter has undergone a sympathetic restoration which honours its heritage in the area.

Tramways ceased operating at the shelter in 1954, but the team have done much to honour its aesthetic from the early half of the twentieth century.

In their Listed Building application, the team at Blacks Corner outlined their plans to undertake a series of sensitive restoration works to the fish-scale roof; the cast iron columns and decorations; and the existing timber frames.

The design also encloses the tram shelter, strips back the layers and reveals the heritage of the beloved local landmark.

Jonathan Dryden, co-owner, said: "We see ourselves as custodians of an asset that has such significance to Sunderland, so it is important to us that we handle the building’s restoration with respect and a deep appreciation of the era in which this stunning structure served the city.

The Seaburn Tram Shelter is one of three historic buildings, including North and Tin of Sardines, that have been revamped as part of a £850,000 investment from Sunderland City Council and The Coastal Communities Fund.

The conversion of the old heritage building is part of a wider programme of transformation at Seaburn and Roker, with the council having spent more than £10m on improvements over recent years.

Other new openings

Other new openings include Wisteria Kitchen which has transformed the former Bistro No 4 in East Boldon, which opens on Saturday, November 11.

The Keel Tavern opens next week

Next week, from 12noon on Thursday, November 16, people will be able to enjoy a pie and pint at The Keel Tavern in Keel Square.

The new 3 Stories bar and nightclub at the old JJB building in High Street West is also expected to open before the end of the year.