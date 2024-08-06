Fresh plans to convert a Sunderland pub site into supported housing for people with “complex needs” have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a new application for the Halfway House pub site, which sits off Southwick Road in the Southwick area.

The building, located near the Stadium of Light, was previously put on the property market before being lined up for a new use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application submitted by Bright Ideas Consulting and Development last year, on behalf of the city council, sought permission to convert the pub into seven bedrooms and a ‘staff accommodation unit’.

Halfway House pub site, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

A community consultation statement, published on the council’s planning portal website, confirmed the accommodation would “help vulnerable people who find themselves homeless”.

This included people from a range of backgrounds such as those leaving care or hospital, as well as street homeless and rough sleepers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement last year, the local authority said it was “committed to a programme of development that will create more and better quality homes for our most vulnerable residents”.

New plans, submitted to Sunderland City Council’s planning department in July, 2024, aim to revive the scheme which would still be aimed at males aged between 18 and 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the scheme are set out in a design and access statement submitted to council officials which states the development would provide housing for “single males plus staff member(s)”.

The plans include a “supported housing scheme consisting of 8no. bedrooms and living space for people with complex needs, with intensive on-site 24/7 support and support staff accommodation”.

Council planning documents confirm the development would be operated by the council’s support provider Changing Lives, the provider linked to the scheme when it was first proposed last year.

The design and access statement adds: “Support will be provided to the residents to enable them to live safely in the scheme and gain skills to allow them to move on to living in their own property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents are likely to remain at the scheme for approximately six months.

“Support and staffing will be provided by the council’s experienced, specialist partner, Changing Lives.

“The scheme will be staffed 24/7 with two support staff members, who will provide experienced support and effectively manage any potential issues.

“On occasion, this may increase to a maximum of three support staff members. A typical support staff member’s working shift would be approximately eight hours long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The public highway in the vicinity of the property boundary will be used to park vehicles by support staff and will be limited to up to three cars at any one time.

“The residents of the property will not own vehicles”.

A community consultation statement resubmitted with the new planning application states the accommodation would “help vulnerable people who find themselves homeless”.

The statement also confirmed the pub site would not be used as “approved premises” and “would not be a bail hostel”.

Planning documents added there would be a “curfew in operation for [supported accommodation] residents between the hours 11pm to 7.30am, unless a special permission has been granted by support staff”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, it was noted that residents would “not be permitted to receive any visitors, unless by prior agreement with support staff and only during office hours”.

The design and access statement continues: “Changing Lives will manage any challenging behaviour and ensure that an individual’s support plan is in place, which will also address non-engagement with support to ensure appropriate outcomes.

“Changing Lives will work alongside the local and wider community delivering on the council’s social values to create a positive impact and ensure the smooth transition of the scheme into the locality.

“A specific point of contact will be made available to the public, to enable queries to be dealt with promptly by Changing Lives”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of September 24, 2024.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01435/FUL