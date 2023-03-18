Take a look inside this pub opposite the Stadium of Light on the market for £275,000

If you’re looking for a new business venture then look no further, as this pub located opposite the Stadium of Light is on the market for £275,000.

The Halfway House pub will no doubt be busy on match days, as it is one of the closest to the stadium, and Sunderland, who play in the second tier on English football boast attendances of around 40,000.

As well as that, the pub boasts a large open-plan bar, large owner's accommodation as well as offering punters live sports and music on some nights.

Location: Southwick Road, Sunderland SR5

Price: £275,000

Estate Agent: Sidney Phillips

Contact Number: 01981 286951

1 . Southwick Road, Sunderland An aerial view of the pub located at Southwick Road, Sunderland Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Southwick Road, Sunderland The inside of the pub, showcasing its open plan shape Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Southwick Road, Sunderland Another look at the bar area, complete with a huge TV Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Southwick Road, Sunderland Two dart boards and a pool table, staples of any pub! Photo: Zoopla.co.uk Photo Sales