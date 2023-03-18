News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Sunderland: Chance to own Halfway House pub opposite Stadium of Light - on the market for £275,000

Take a look inside this pub opposite the Stadium of Light on the market for £275,000

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:11 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

If you’re looking for a new business venture then look no further, as this pub located opposite the Stadium of Light is on the market for £275,000.

The Halfway House pub will no doubt be busy on match days, as it is one of the closest to the stadium, and Sunderland, who play in the second tier on English football boast attendances of around 40,000.

As well as that, the pub boasts a large open-plan bar, large owner's accommodation as well as offering punters live sports and music on some nights.

Location: Southwick Road, Sunderland SR5

Price: £275,000

Estate Agent: Sidney Phillips

Contact Number: 01981 286951

An aerial view of the pub located at Southwick Road, Sunderland

1. Southwick Road, Sunderland

An aerial view of the pub located at Southwick Road, Sunderland Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

The inside of the pub, showcasing its open plan shape

2. Southwick Road, Sunderland

The inside of the pub, showcasing its open plan shape Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Another look at the bar area, complete with a huge TV

3. Southwick Road, Sunderland

Another look at the bar area, complete with a huge TV Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

Two dart boards and a pool table, staples of any pub!

4. Southwick Road, Sunderland

Two dart boards and a pool table, staples of any pub! Photo: Zoopla.co.uk

