For sale in Sunderland: Chance to own Halfway House pub opposite Stadium of Light - on the market for £275,000
If you’re looking for a new business venture then look no further, as this pub located opposite the Stadium of Light is on the market for £275,000.
The Halfway House pub will no doubt be busy on match days, as it is one of the closest to the stadium, and Sunderland, who play in the second tier on English football boast attendances of around 40,000.
As well as that, the pub boasts a large open-plan bar, large owner's accommodation as well as offering punters live sports and music on some nights.
Location: Southwick Road, Sunderland SR5
Price: £275,000
Estate Agent: Sidney Phillips
Contact Number: 01981 286951