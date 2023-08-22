Sunderland City Council’s planning department has been consulting on a planning application for the Halfway House pub, off Southwick Road.

The building, which sits near the Stadium of Light, was recently put on the market and is being lined up for a new use.

Halfway House pub site, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps.

According to supporting documents submitted to council planning officials, the development would be used by males aged 18-25 with complex needs.

It is understood that the development and building would be owned by the council and operated by support provider Changing Lives.

A community consultation statement also confirmed the accommodation would “help vulnerable people who find themselves homeless”, such as those leaving care or hospital, as well as street homeless and rough sleepers.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans concerns were raised by a number of residents, with 19 objections received in total.

Concerns ranged from anti-social behaviour and crime impacts to the loss of the public house, as well as questions about the types of complex needs that residents of the supported accommodation would have.

One public comment suggested that “introducing a supported living house for young vulnerable males may disrupt the existing social fabric of the community” and that a “more appropriate site” should be considered.

Another public comment said the plans represented a “ridiculous use of this lovely old landmark” and that the pub building “should remain as a community property for the people of Southwick”.

One objection also came from the Sunderland and South Tyneside branch of the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) about the loss of the public house, which was noted to have been “trading very recently”.

The CAMRA objection added: “As a community facility it should be proven the venue is unviable as a public house before consideration [is] given to reuse.

“Unviability must take into account future potential as well as past performance”.

Northumbria Police, in a consultation response, raised no objection to the proposed development from a “crime prevention perspective”.

However a representation from Southwick ward councillors Michael Butler and Alex Samuels raised concerns about the “sustainability” of the development and how neighbours had been consulted.

The councillors, in a consultation statement submitted in August, 2023, said: “Southwick, as an area, faces deprivation and antisocial behaviour issues, making engagement difficult.

“We expected a more thorough engagement process from the council, providing comprehensive information to residents for informed decisions, especially for those with limited technology access or low engagement.

“The vague wording in the resident letter, citing ‘complex needs,’ compounds these issues.

“The predominant complaints revolve around understanding ‘complex needs’ and the lack of clarity in the consultation, preventing informed responses”.

The councillors’ letter noted that the development may “exacerbate existing problems” that the Southwick Altogether Raising Aspirations (SARA) project “aims to alleviate”.

While acknowledging the “merit” of the proposed supported housing model, councillors had “reservations about its sustainability and whether intensive support can be maintained if costs rise or political directions change”.

The councillors’ letter added: “Further information is sought about safeguards, residents’ ability to raise complaints, and the council’s power to address issues with individuals or service providers.

“If planning permission is granted for the building’s change of use, concerns arise that it might deviate from being supported living to bedsits, negatively impacting the community.

“While supporting the need for supported living, concerns remain about community control over placements and mechanisms for redress in the future.”

A council community consultation statement defined complex needs as a person with “more than one support need”, ranging from mental health issues and learning disabilities to those with substance misuse issues.

The supported accommodation scheme aims to enable people to “move towards independent living”, with people staying at the accommodation on a short-term basis of around three months.

The council has stressed the premises would not be used as a ‘bail hostel’, and that each person referred to the scheme would be risk assessed and would have a “local connection” to Sunderland.

The community consultation statement also said the accommodation would have “24/7 management and support services on site […] ensuring that everyone residing there is supported, monitored and managed appropriately”.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made this year.