Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Halfway House pub site, off Southwick Road.

The building, which sits near the Stadium of Light, was recently put on the market and is now being lined up for a new use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application submitted by Bright Ideas Consulting and Developments, on behalf of the city council, is seeking permission to convert the pub into seven bedrooms and a ‘staff accommodation unit’.

Halfway House pub site, Sunderland Picture: Google Maps

According to documents submitted to the council, the development would be used by males aged 18-25 with complex needs.

The community consultation statement, published on the council’s website, confirms the accommodation would “help vulnerable people who find themselves homeless”.

This could include people from a range of backgrounds such as those leaving care or hospital, as well as street homeless and rough sleepers.

The community consultation statement defines complex needs as a person with “more than one support need”, ranging from mental health issues and learning disabilities to those with substance misuse issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that the development and building will be owned by the council and operated by support provider Changing Lives.

The scheme aims to enable people to “move towards independent living” with people staying at the accommodation on a short-term basis of around three months.

Those staying at the accommodation would have access to associated support and living space allowing access to “intensive on-site 24/7 support staff”.

The council stressed the premises would not be used as a ‘bail hostel’, and each person referred to the scheme would be risk assessed and would have a “local connection” to Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community consultation statement also confirms the pub’s name Halfway House will be scrapped and that new name suggestions for the building could be sourced from the local community.

The statement adds: “The accommodation will have 24/7 management and support services on site, this will ensure that everyone residing there is supported, monitored and managed appropriately.

“Staff will be able to deal proactively with all issues which arise, and we are willing to provide a single point of contact if the scheme opens, whom the public can contact with any concerns.

“We will not tolerate antisocial behaviour and crime from residents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision will be made by September 4, 2023.