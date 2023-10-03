Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The building, which sits off Southwick Road near the Stadium of Light, was recently put on the market and has since been earmarked for a new use.

According to supporting documents submitted to council planning officials this year, the accommodation development was aimed at males aged 18-25 with complex needs.

Halfway House pub site, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

It is understood that the development and building were expected to be owned by the city council and operated by support provider Changing Lives.

A community consultation statement also confirmed the accommodation would “help vulnerable people who find themselves homeless”, such as those leaving care or hospital, as well as street homeless and rough sleepers.

One representation from Southwick ward councillors Michael Butler and Alex Samuels raised concerns about the future “sustainability” of the development and how neighbours had been consulted.

Another objection also came from the Sunderland and South Tyneside branch of the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) about the loss of the public house, which was noted to have been “trading very recently”.

A decision on the planning application was expected to be made last month, with a decision deadline of September 4, 2023.

On September 29, 2023, the planning application for supported accommodation at the pub site was officially withdrawn.

When approached for comment, Sunderland City Council indicated that the scheme could “move forward” next year.

Any resubmitted planning application for the change of use of the pub to supported accommodation would be subject to another consultation as part of the planning process.

A Sunderland City Council spokesperson said: “We are committed to a programme of development that will create more and better quality homes for our most vulnerable residents.

“We are progressing with plans for a number of schemes across the city, including the Halfway House pub site in Southwick.

“Whilst others are currently progressing, we will look to move forward with this particular development next year.”