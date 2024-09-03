Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to demolish part of Sunderland’s High Street West to pave the way for a council regeneration scheme have been given the green light.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved a council application for the demolition of a large building in the city’s historic shopping street.

The site, named in planning documents as Co-Operative House, is split into three commercial units and was once occupied by Mothercare and Argos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third unit is occupied by café and bistro Keel Lounge, which is still in operation and planning to relocate in future.

Demolition Plans Submitted For 68-71 High Street West (former Argos, Mothercare and Keel Lounge) in Sunderland. Credit (LDRS)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A covering letter stated the plans were being brought forward in line with the council’s Riverside Masterplan which is “seeking a comprehensive approach to the regeneration and revitalisation of this area”.

Demolition plans submitted for section of High Street West in Sunderland. Credit (LDRS)

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of this week’s decision-making Planning and Highways Committee, had recommended the demolition for approval.

At a meeting at City Hall on Monday (September 2), city councillors voted unanimously to approve the plans.

Council planners said the development lies within the Riverside Sunderland area which the city council hopes to establish as a “successful business location, a popular place for people to live and a focal point for civic, cultural and community life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A committee report discussed by councillors said demolition was proposed as part of the “continued regeneration and redevelopment of this area” and would proceed “in advance of the detailed proposals being drawn up for this part of Riverside Sunderland”.

During the planning meeting, councillors heard there were plans to improve the high street with new office, residential and commercial uses, however no formal planning application has been submitted to date.

Some councillors also raised concerns about how the site would look post-demolition, given its prominent position on High Street West, as well as concerns about the city centre site sitting empty ahead of redevelopment.

Councillor Michael Dixon referenced the length of time taken to develop what is now the new Holiday Inn and the previously long-vacant state of the former Vaux site, and said it was important to keep the vacant High Street West site tidy and to progress regeneration plans as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planners stressed the demolition could be viewed as a ‘standalone proposal’ and that the “overall site would be adequately cared for post-demolition”.

This includes the site being cleared of debris, levelled and backfilled to leave a “tidy” development platform.

Councillor Martyn Herron welcomed the plan but said it was important to support Keel Lounge and for local independent businesses to be “part of the city centre offer”.

“Those buildings have been an eyesore for years, let’s get them down and get something fit-for-purpose on the spot,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Iain Scott echoed these comments and said the plans represented the next part of the Riverside Sunderland masterplan to “bring some much-needed vitality back to this area of High Street West”.

A “pre-construction information document” submitted to council officials earlier this year noted demolition works would be completed in phases with works starting to 68-69 High Street West (formerly Argos) first.

The existing café Keel Lounge is also expected to “remain occupied as the initial phase of the demolition begins”.

Operational times for the demolition would be finalised in future as part of a construction management plan.

For more information on the demolition application or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01546/LP3