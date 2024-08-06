Fresh plans have been submitted to demolish a section of Sunderland’s High Street West to pave the way for future development.

Sunderland City Council has submitted a new application to its own planning department for the demolition of a large building on the city’s key shopping street.

The site, named in planning documents as Co-Operative House, is split into three commercial units and was once occupied by Mothercare and Argos before their departure in recent years.

The third unit is occupied by café and bistro Keel Lounge, which is still in operation and planning to relocate in future.

Demolition plans submitted for section of High Street West in Sunderland. Credit (LDRS)

Council chiefs previously said the former Mothercare and Argos site would act as a ‘catalyst for further investment and regeneration’ of the area.

The previous application referred to the site as 68 – 71 High Street West and “redundant buildings” and planning documents mentioned the former Argos and Mothercare stores and Keel Lounge.

New plans for the site still propose demolition but refer to the site as “Co-Operative House, Argos, Mothercare and Keel Lounge 67 – 74 High Street West”.

In addition, the new plans were submitted with supporting documents outlining demolition methods, assessments around ecological impacts and more.

A covering letter states the plans are being brought forward in line with the council’s Riverside Masterplan which is “seeking a comprehensive approach to the regeneration and revitalisation of this area”.

The covering letter adds: “The overall strategy is to continue the development of a new urban quarter at Riverside Sunderland which will transform this area into a special place to live, work and socialise”.

A “pre-construction information document” submitted to council officials also provides more details on the proposed demolition and previous issues in vacant parts of the building.

The supporting document states: “The demolition works will be completed in phases with works starting to 68-69 High Street West (formerly Argos) first.

“The existing café, Keel Lounge, is currently occupied and will remain occupied as the initial phase of the demolition begins.

“The existing buildings are constructed using traditional methods and include a basement and loading area.

“The principal contractor should be made aware that prior to the council obtaining the premises a large-scale cannabis operation was being developed on the second floor of the building.

“There are numerous bags of equipment that will need to be removed as part of the works”.

To facilitate the demolition work the adopted highway around the building would be “temporarily stopped up” and the loading bays on Cumberland Street and police parking bays would need to be suspended, planning documents state.

A decision on the demolition bid will be made later this year once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of September 27, 2024.

For more information on the demolition application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01546/LP3