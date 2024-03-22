Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Council chiefs have bought up empty shops as part of plans to transform the city centre.

Sunderland City Council now owns 68-71 High Street West, formerly home to Mothercare and Argos stores, as it seeks to 'regenerate and revitalise' the area.

Argos has been closing standalone stores across the country, including in Sunderland, and opening in Sainsbury's branches instead.

The council already owns the Marks and Spencer building in High Street West, which is also soon to become unoccupied when the retail giant pulls out.

The council says it will appoint a design team to 'work up exciting new proposals' to give the street 'a new lease of life as a Central Business District that will connect the transforming former Vaux site with the retail heart of the city centre'.

Council chiefs say the redevelopment of the former Mothercare and Argos site will act as a 'catalyst for further investment and regeneration' of the area, with plans also taking shape for a revamp of Sunniside Leisure – the cluster of leisure units surrounding the former Empire Cinema.

The cinema itself is set to be taken over by Omniplex.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Portfolio Holder for Dynamic City at Sunderland City Council, said: "The north side of High Street West was identified within the Riverside Sunderland Masterplan as offering a significant opportunity to connect the emerging new Central Business District on the Vaux site with the retail core of the city on High Street West and beyond.

“The buildings will be designed to offer active frontages to both High Street West and St Mary’s Boulevard, improving the first impression of the city centre on one its key approaches and increasing footfall along High Street West to support our existing retail businesses as well as attracting new businesses to locate here.

“These are progressive, ambitious plans that we’re moving forward with – a demonstrable intervention to ensure we drive the development of the city centre and we look forward to sharing our plans with residents of the city.”

