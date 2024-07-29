Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to demolish a section of Sunderland’s High Street West to “make way for future development” are on hold, after being withdrawn by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council recently submitted an application to its own planning department for the demolition of 68 – 71 High Street West.

The large building, named in planning documents as Co-Operative House, is split into three commercial units and has been occupied by Argos and Mothercare in the past.

The third unit is also occupied by café and bistro Keel Lounge, which is still in operation.

Demolition Plans Submitted For 68-71 High Street West in Sunderland Credit (LDRS)

Council chiefs previously said the former Mothercare and Argos site would act as a ‘catalyst for further investment and regeneration’ of the area.

However, days after the application was received and validated by the council’s planning department it was withdrawn by the applicant.

Sunderland City Council were asked to explain the reasons for the withdrawal and whether plans would be resubmitted in future but did not respond to the request for comment.

Council planning documents noted demolition works were originally planned to start on August 26, 2024, and to run until October 27, 2024.

Following the withdrawal decision, questions remain over the future of the building and site.

The previously published Riverside Sunderland Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) provides more details on the council’s wider ambition for High Street West.

The planning document states: “Major changes are planned on the north side of High Street West between Keel Square and Fawcett Street.

“This area will be incorporated into the central business district.

“Four sites for offices and mixed-use development have been identified as being an opportunity to establish active street frontages.

“The western and eastern site boundaries are defined by the ‘lost lanes’ which should be restored and revitalised”.

The former M&S building in High Street West has also been tipped for demolition in future according to the city council, however no formal demolition application has appeared on the council’s planning portal website to date.

The M&S building is the property of Sunderland City Council, but M&S holds the lease until March 2027 and is responsible for the building until then.