Bid to have Sunderland's empty Marks & Spencer building listed is rejected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bid to have the former Marks & Spencer building in Sunderland city centre listed has been turned down, bringing the empty premises a step closer to demolition.

Little time was wasted in removing the M&S branding. | Sunderland Echo

In early March the Echo reported that opposition Conservative councillors had applied to Historic England, to give the High Street West building the protection of listed status.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC has reported that Historic England has rejected the application as "it did not meet the necessary criteria for listing in a national context".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store was controversially closed and subsequently abandoned on May 25, with a larger M&S opening seven miles away at the Galleries in Washington.

The building is the property of Sunderland City Council, but M&S hold the lease until March 2027 and are responsible for the building until then.

The listed status bid was made after the chain announced in January the branch in High Street West would be closed after several decades.

The Labour council had not unequivocally said the building would be demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on June 13 the council told the Echo: “The Riverside Sunderland delivery plan – which has been extensively communicated on a local, regional and national level – includes explicit reference to a remodelled High Street West, including the replacement of this building with high quality offices and further retail."

It is not yet known how long Sunderland residents will have to put up with another large empty building in their city centre, with the former Wilko and Debenham's among the others

The Echo has asked M&S what plans it has for their empty, three-storey shop between now and 2027, including the much-loved clock which still hangs from the facade. The company has not responded.

M&S branding was removed from the shop's front and rear almost as soon as it closed for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even the clock faces an uncertain future. | Sunderland Echo

The Conservatives said in March that "listed building status would protect the building from any neglect, inconsiderate changes to its Art Deco architecture".

Among the criteria for listed status are whether the building has sufficient historic and/or architectural value, or the desirability of its fixtures and features.