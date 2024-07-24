Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to demolish a section of Sunderland’s High Street West to “make way for future development” have been officially submitted.

Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for the demolition of 68 – 71 High Street West.

The large building, named in planning documents as Co-Operative House, is split into three commercial units and has been occupied by Argos and Mothercare in the past.

The third unit is also occupied by café and bistro Keel Lounge, which is still in operation.

Council chiefs previously said the former Mothercare and Argos site would act as a ‘catalyst for further investment and regeneration’ of the area.

A new demolition application for the site describes 68 – 71 High Street West as “redundant buildings” and confirms demolition is linked to future development.

A planning application notes the site has been “earmarked for future development” and that demolition would “make way for future development of the site”.

Council planning documents also note that demolition works are planned to start on August 26, 2024, and would be completed by October 27, 2024.

Café and bistro Keel Lounge at High Street West is still in operation and is hoping to relocate to new premises in future.

The planning application adds: “All demolition works will be carried out with due regard to all ecology/wildlife legislation, survey mitigation requirements, in particular bats, nesting birds & protected species.

“The roofs will be stripped of all coverings and the structures dismantled.

“The brickwork walls will be reduced by a combination of hand demolition, to protect vulnerable areas, and mechanical means by collapsing the walls inwards under controlled conditions using 360-degree excavators of suitable size and type.

“All arisings are to be separated, sorted, removed from site, taken to the relative recycling stations, and recycled. All rubble, concrete, brickwork, etc is to be crushed and used as aggregates”.

It was also noted that “all footpaths to the perimeter of the sitewill be made good to highway standards, with foundations and brickwork being retained, where required, to ensure the footpaths and highways remain structurally stable”.

The former M&S building in High Street West could also face the bulldozers in future according to the city council, however no formal demolition application has appeared on the council’s planning portal website to date.

The M&S building is the property of Sunderland City Council, but M&S hold the lease until March 2027 and are responsible for the building until then.

A decision on the demolition bid for the adjacent former Argos and Mothercare building will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of August 19, 2024.