Demolition plans in for High Street West building which formerly housed Sunderland Argos and Mothercare branches

By Chris Binding
Published 24th Jul 2024, 14:56 BST
Plans to demolish a section of Sunderland’s High Street West to “make way for future development” have been officially submitted.

Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for the demolition of 68 – 71 High Street West.

The large building, named in planning documents as Co-Operative House, is split into three commercial units and has been occupied by Argos and Mothercare in the past.

The third unit is also occupied by café and bistro Keel Lounge, which is still in operation.

Demolition Plans Submitted For 68-71 High Street West (former Argos, Mothercare and Keel Lounge) In Sunderland Credit (LDRS)Demolition Plans Submitted For 68-71 High Street West (former Argos, Mothercare and Keel Lounge) In Sunderland Credit (LDRS)
Earlier this year, the city council bought the property to support plans to ‘regenerate and revitalise’ the area as part of a Central Business District connecting the transforming former Vaux site with the ‘retail core’ of the city centre.

Council chiefs previously said the former Mothercare and Argos site would act as a ‘catalyst for further investment and regeneration’ of the area.

A new demolition application for the site describes 68 – 71 High Street West as “redundant buildings” and confirms demolition is linked to future development.

A planning application notes the site has been “earmarked for future development” and that demolition would “make way for future development of the site”.

Demolition Plans Submitted For 68-71 High Street West (former Argos, Mothercare and Keel Lounge) In Sunderland Credit (LDRS)Demolition Plans Submitted For 68-71 High Street West (former Argos, Mothercare and Keel Lounge) In Sunderland Credit (LDRS)
Council planning documents also note that demolition works are planned to start on August 26, 2024, and would be completed by October 27, 2024.

Café and bistro Keel Lounge at High Street West is still in operation and is hoping to relocate to new premises in future.

The planning application adds: “All demolition works will be carried out with due regard to all ecology/wildlife legislation, survey mitigation requirements, in particular bats, nesting birds & protected species.

“The roofs will be stripped of all coverings and the structures dismantled.

Demolition Plans Submitted For 68-71 High Street West (former Argos, Mothercare and Keel Lounge) In Sunderland Credit (LDRS)Demolition Plans Submitted For 68-71 High Street West (former Argos, Mothercare and Keel Lounge) In Sunderland Credit (LDRS)
“The brickwork walls will be reduced by a combination of hand demolition, to protect vulnerable areas, and mechanical means by collapsing the walls inwards under controlled conditions using 360-degree excavators of suitable size and type.

“All arisings are to be separated, sorted, removed from site, taken to the relative recycling stations, and recycled. All rubble, concrete, brickwork, etc is to be crushed and used as aggregates”.

It was also noted that “all footpaths to the perimeter of the sitewill be made good to highway standards, with foundations and brickwork being retained, where required, to ensure the footpaths and highways remain structurally stable”.

The former M&S building in High Street West could also face the bulldozers in future according to the city council, however no formal demolition application has appeared on the council’s planning portal website to date.

Demolition Plans Submitted For 68-71 High Street West (former Argos, Mothercare and Keel Lounge) In Sunderland Credit (LDRS)Demolition Plans Submitted For 68-71 High Street West (former Argos, Mothercare and Keel Lounge) In Sunderland Credit (LDRS)
A previous council statement said the “Riverside Sunderland delivery plan – which has been extensively communicated on a local, regional and national level – includes explicit reference to a remodelled High Street West, including the replacement of this building with high quality offices and further retail.”

The M&S building is the property of Sunderland City Council, but M&S hold the lease until March 2027 and are responsible for the building until then.

A decision on the demolition bid for the adjacent former Argos and Mothercare building will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of August 19, 2024.

For more information on the demolition application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01455/DEM

