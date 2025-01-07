Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for upgraded football and basketball facilities in Silksworth to boost access to sport have been given the stamp of approval by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved a council application for land at Silksworth Recreation Park.

This includes plans to upgrade the existing multi use games area (MUGA) with the erection of new fencing and floodlighting.

The development is part of the Football Foundation’s PlayZones Programme which aims to “tackle inequalities in physical activity” and to improve access to “high-quality facilities in targeted areas”.

The scheme also aims to benefit and target lower socio-economic groups, women and girls, disabled people and ethnically diverse communities to “provide opportunity and access to safe, inclusive and welcoming facilities”.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials from Sports Labs Ltd, on behalf of the city council as applicant, said the application is “in partnership with Youth Almighty Project”, and it is understood that Youth Almighty will manage the PlayZone.

Those behind the scheme said upgrades to the MUGA would provide an “exciting and enticing space” for the local community and is “intended to encourage more physical activity, primarily through football but extending to other sports and causal play”.

Proposed upgrades to the site include new benches, goals, basketball hoops and a sports court with anti-slip paint and the upgraded site aims to provide wider local benefits, including “increased opportunities for sport” and “use during evenings and weekends”.

The design and access statement added the proposal would offer “excellent outcomes in line with the principles of the PlayZone scheme – accessibility, inclusivity, sustainability, engagement and usage – and has the power to contribute positively to vital social and health priorities.”

After being put to the vote at a meeting on January 6, 2025, the plans won unanimous support from the Planning and Highways Committee.

Council planning officers, in a report published ahead of the decision-making meeting, said the proposal would “aid the continued use of Silksworth Recreation Park for recreational purposes and improve the facilities at the park”.

It was noted that the development would be “acceptable in principle at this location and would have no unacceptable impacts on residential/visual amenity, highway safety, ecology, land contamination or flooding”, subject to conditions.

Councillors were told no additional parking was proposed and that there had been no representations from neighbours raising concerns.

Members of the Planning and Highways Committee praised the scheme and said it would be a well-used facility for Sunderland residents.

Councillor Iain Scott said: “I’m delighted to see this coming forward, PlayZones across the city are going to provide safe and sustainable environments for play, enjoyment and recreation.

“I’m sure that this will be a very well-used and greatly received facility by our residents of Silksworth and surrounding areas and we have got a really great partner in Youth Almighty who I’m very sure will manage this facility excellently.”

Councillor Michael Dixon, also welcoming the scheme, said: “I think this is a great addition to the park and we have had a very similar one in Southwick a few months ago.

“I think this is in a really good position and I think it will help a lot of people to enjoy football even more and bring it to people who perhaps have not been interested in football in the past.

“With the enhanced floodlighting system and the upgrades, it’s an excellent application and I’m fully supportive of it.”

Councillor Martyn Herron added: “I think it will be well-used and supported and it is a well-loved park and facility.”

Planning documents confirmed proposed opening hours for the PlayZone aimed to “satisfy the demands of curriculum activities” and to “allow the wider community access to the pitch”.

A council committee report added that due to the “potential to impact upon residential neighbours during evening hours, the council’s environmental health team recommended that the floodlights and their hours of use are limited to 08:00-21:00”.

It was noted that “as the pitch will be unlikely to be utilised should the lights not be in use, this will reduce the likelihood of noise after 21:00”.

A design and access statement added that lighting for the PlayZone had been selected with “flat style optics designed to reduce upward waste light and overspill” and that there would be “no light spill directly impacting on neighbouring dwellings or natural habitat.”

Under planning conditions, the PlayZone works must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02109/LP3