Plans for upgraded football and basketball facilities in Silksworth to boost access to sport have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for land at Silksworth Recreation Park.

This includes upgrading the existing multi use games area (MUGA) with the erection of new fencing and floodlighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is part of the Football Foundation’s PlayZones Programme which aims to “tackle inequalities in physical activity” and to improve access to “high-quality facilities in targeted areas”.

Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) at Silksworth Recreation Park. Credit: Google StreetView

The scheme also aims to benefit and target lower socio-economic groups, women and girls, disabled people and ethnically diverse communities to “provide opportunity and access to safe, inclusive and welcoming facilities”.

New plans for Silksworth Recreation Park are linked to the existing MUGA near Wilson Terrace and adjacent to the park’s bowling green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design and access statement submitted to council officials from Sports Labs Ltd, on behalf of the city council as applicant, provides more details on the scheme.

The documents state the council application is “in partnership with Youth Almighty Project” and that upgrades to the MUGA will include a “new painted asphalt finish consisting of the playing surface surrounded by perimeter fencing enhanced by a floodlighting system”.

It was argued that the development would provide an “exciting and enticing space” for the local community and is “intended to encourage more physical activity, primarily through football but extending to other sports and causal play”.

Those behind the scheme added the existing MUGA is “basic and simple in nature” and “tired and unused” and that the proposed upgrades to the site, including new benches, goals, basketball hoops and a sports court with anti-slip paint, would have wider local benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement adds: “It will offer increased opportunities for sport to be played during times of the year when inclement weather would deem the surrounding natural grass surface unplayable or dangerous and improves on the current playing surface of the existing MUGA.

“The new facility will also facilitate use during evenings and weekends, providing a high-quality space to the wider community by the inclusion of floodlighting.

“There are an insufficient number of similar facilities within the local area, and this development would provide a space for the community to engage in sport year-round.

“The PlayZone could also provide a valued training facility improving the team sports experience; used for educational, club and community football training and matches during the week and weekends; all within reasonable times of use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This proposal offers excellent outcomes in line with the principles of the PlayZone Scheme – accessibility, inclusivity, sustainability, engagement and usage – and has the power to contribute positively to vital social and health priorities.”

Planning documents confirm proposed opening hours of 9am-10pm, Monday to Sunday, to “satisfy the demands of curriculum activities and allowing the wider community access to the pitch”.

It was noted that proposed floodlights would “feature flat style optics designed to reduce upward waste light and overspill” and that “efforts have been made to ensure that any negative impacts of the proposed development are minimised as far as practicable”.

The design and access statement also references letters of support from Silksworth ward councillors, local businesses and a community group praising the proposed upgrades to the park’s MUGA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the Football Foundation PlayZone will be decided once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department lists a decision deadline of December 26, 2024.

For more information on the application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02109/LP3