City leaders reveal ambitions to roll out more PlayZone sports facilities across Sunderland

Sunderland City Hall

City leaders have revealed ambitions to roll out more PlayZone facilities to help improve access to sport on Wearside.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors, at a meeting this month, backed proposals for the future delivery of sports facilities targeted in areas of “multiple deprivation”.

The bookable facilities, which are largely funded by the Football Foundation, aim to improve access to sport and physical activity and are aimed at specific groups.

This includes lower socio-economic groups in areas of deprivation, women and girls, people with disabilities, people with long-term health conditions and ethnically diverse communities.

In addition, the project aims to support some Sunderland residents to “take the first steps to more active lifestyles”.

According to a report presented to cabinet on March 14, 2024, Sunderland City Council hopes to roll out a further four PlayZone facilities.

This includes facilities in the West Sunderland, East Sunderland, Washington and Coalfields areas.

It is hoped that subject to further decision-making and funding applications, works could start on the next four PlayZones in 2025.

At a recent cabinet meeting, senior councillors agreed the next steps for the PlayZones programme.

This included accepting grant funding from the Football Foundation for the first PlayZone in Southwick and entering into any funding agreements for future PlayZones, subject to successful funding applications.

Subject to these funding awards, it was agreed that the council would procure and award contracts for the design and construction of each of the PlayZones, as well as “letting arrangements” with respective local groups.

It is expected that community groups could “take on responsibility for the asset(s)” once completed.

Cabinet also rejected an alternative option not to proceed with the PlayZones programme which, according to a cabinet report, would reduce access to “local, modern and safe spaces to participate in sport and physical activity” in “areas of need”.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, cabinet member for Healthy City, welcomed the report on PlayZones in the city.

Cllr Chequer, who is also a Southwick councillor, told the meeting: “I wholeheartedly welcome this hugely ambitious and really exciting project.

“The pilot project for this is in my ward in Southwick and I’m really pleased to see that pilot project and that Southwick is once again leading the way when it comes to this project.

“What’s really important is the ambition that’s outlined around tackling inequalities in relation to access to sport, such as football and basketball facilities.

“It’s something that’s really positive in terms of bringing communities together and getting people active and obviously it has a positive impact on health.

“In relation to some of the sites that have been chosen as well, there’s a lot of technical work going into identifying sites that can benefit from regeneration and are in areas that are accessible by the community in areas where we have significant health inequalities.

“The level of detail and thought that has gone into that should be commended”.

Cllr Chequer added: “I’m just really pleased to see a city-wide project like this that is going to provide those huge community benefits and encourage healthy and active lifestyles in a sustainable way.”

PlayZones are described by the Football Foundation as “safe, inclusive, and accessible outdoor facilities that bring communities together to be active through recreational football and a range of other sports and activities”.

The programme aims to engage with local communities, to create modern activity spaces and help tackle inequalities in disadvantaged communities.

The Sunderland City Council cabinet report adds that each PlayZone will cost between “£200,000 – £250,000″, which could “realise a total city investment of £1.25 million if all five facilities were delivered”.

The Football Foundation is expected to provide up to 75 per cent of financial support for the construction of each PlayZone, with the council providing up to 25 per cent match funding.

Once constructed, the council report states “responsibility for the ongoing costs of operating and maintaining the PlayZones will be the responsibility of the tenants in accordance with the terms of their individual leases”.