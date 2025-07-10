“We are incredibly proud of the response from all staff involved” - the words of the owners of Highcliffe Care Home after eight people were taken to hospital after a BMW car ploughed into the wall of the building during a chase by the police.

As well as a gaping hole in the side of the care home, extensive damage could also be seen to the interior of the building following last night’s (July 9) collision.

The gaping hole in the side of Highcliffe Care Home. | Neil Fatkin

Residents also had to be evacuated from the building.

Highcliffe Care Home is owned by Avery Healthcare. A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a serious incident at Highcliffe Care Home in Sunderland.

“The safety and well-being of our residents and staff is our absolute priority and we continue to work closely with the relevant authorities.

“Residents have been moved to alternative accommodation where their care continues without interruption.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to the carers and colleagues across our neighbouring homes who have stepped in to support at this time. Their professionalism, dedication, and compassion in ensuring a smooth transition and continuity of care has been truly commendable.

“We are incredibly proud of the response from all staff involved.

“As this remains part of an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this stage.”

Police officers were chasing the vehicle after receiving reports it had been stolen from Angerton Gardens in Fenham, Newcastle.

Authorisation was given to pursue the car after it was sighted travelling on the A1231 eastbound in Sunderland.

Following the collision, a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

Today (July 10) a second man, also aged 21, was arrested on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle.

Both men remain in police custody.