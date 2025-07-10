Eight people have been taken to hospital after a car is reported to have ploughed into a care home wall.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision is reported to have taken place at around 9.40pm last night (July 9) with the elderly residents also having to be evacuated from the building.

Eight people have been taken to hospital after the collision left this hole in the side of Highcliffe Care Home. | Neil Fatkin

The casualties were taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An NEAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.41pm on Wednesday 9 July to reports of a vehicle colliding into a premises in the Whitechurch Road area of Sunderland.

“We dispatched three emergency ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a duty officer, a clinical team leader, three crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), our tactical advisor, our tactical commander, and two crews from our patient transport service (PTS) to the scene.

“We assisted with the evacuation of residents at the property and eight patients were conveyed to hospital.”

The hole left in the care home wall following the collision. | Neil Fatkin

Images of the aftermath of the collision show a large gaping hole in the side of the care home about three metres high and two metres wide, surrounded by rubble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Watch as gaping hole left in Sunderland care home wall as car reported to have collided with building

There are also large cracks in the remainder of the wall and damage can be seen to the interior of the building.

We have contacted Northumbria Police and the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and are awaiting their response.

We have also contacted the owners of the care home.