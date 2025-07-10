Eight people taken to hospital after car reported to have ploughed into care home wall
The collision is reported to have taken place at around 9.40pm last night (July 9) with the elderly residents also having to be evacuated from the building.
The casualties were taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).
An NEAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.41pm on Wednesday 9 July to reports of a vehicle colliding into a premises in the Whitechurch Road area of Sunderland.
“We dispatched three emergency ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a duty officer, a clinical team leader, three crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), our tactical advisor, our tactical commander, and two crews from our patient transport service (PTS) to the scene.
“We assisted with the evacuation of residents at the property and eight patients were conveyed to hospital.”
Images of the aftermath of the collision show a large gaping hole in the side of the care home about three metres high and two metres wide, surrounded by rubble.
There are also large cracks in the remainder of the wall and damage can be seen to the interior of the building.
We have contacted Northumbria Police and the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and are awaiting their response.
We have also contacted the owners of the care home.