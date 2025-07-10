A gaping hole has been left in the side of a Sunderland care home after a vehicle is reported to have come off the road and collided with the building.

The collision at Highcliffe Care Home on Whitchurch Road is reported to have taken place at around 9.40pm last night (July 9).

The hole left in the care home wall following the collision. | Neil Fatkin

The shocking images of the aftermath of the collision shows a hole in the side of the care home about three metres high and two metres wide, surrounded by rubble.

There are also large cracks in the remainder of the wall.

Damage caused to the interior of the building. | Neil Fatkin

The images also show extensive damage caused to the interior of the care home.

The side wall of Highcliffe Care Home. | Neil Fatkin

One woman, who asked not to be named, confirmed her father is a resident at the care home and he and other residents have been evacuated from the building.

She added: “We have been told a car crashed into the care home. The staff have been great with the the residents and families since it happened.”

We have contacted the emergency services and are awaiting their response.