Two people have been arrested after a BMW ploughed into a care home during a police chase.

The collision at Highcliffe Care Home in Sunderland took place at around 9.40pm last night (July 9) and has left eight people in hospital.

The BMW collided with the care home following a chase by the police. | Neil Fatkin

The blue BMW left a large gaping hole in the side of the care home about three metres high and two metres wide, surrounded by rubble.

The chase commenced after police received a report of a car being stolen from Angerton Gardens in Fenham, Newcastle.

Northumbria Police received the report at around 9.20pm.

The hole left in the care home wall following the collision. | Neil Fatkin

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 9.35pm, the vehicle in question was sighted travelling on the A1231 eastbound in Sunderland.

“A pursuit was subsequently authorised and officers from the Force’s Operations department got behind the car.

“A short time later at around 9.40pm, the car involved has collided with the Highcliffe Care Home premises on Whitchurch Road in Witherwack, causing structural damage.

“Emergency services attended where all residents and staff were brought to safety, with eight residents being taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“The building was evacuated as a precaution, with temporary accommodation arranged for residents and their families informed.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the report immediately after the collision, on suspicion of dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

“A second man – also aged 21 – has since been arrested today (July 10) on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.”

An investigation into the full circumstances remains ongoing, and both men remain in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “We’re working closely with our blue-light partners, as well as the local authority and NHS colleagues, to support those involved.

“I’d like to thank them for their assistance in ensuring the safety of all residents and staff.

“Our officers remain in the area with other agencies to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the public.

“I’d ask anyone with concerns to speak to an officer on duty.”

The incident was also attended by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS).

A TWFRS spokesperson said: “We can confirm that seven appliances attended a one vehicle road traffic collision last night (Wednesday July 9) in Sunderland.

“The emergency call was received by our Control Room team at 9.41pm resulting in crews being dispatched to the scene on Whitechurch Road from Hebburn Tri Station, Marley Park, Sunderland Central, and South Shields Community Fire Stations.

“Firefighters assisted other blue light colleagues throughout the incident including Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service. Crews left the scene at 11.46pm.”

Anyone with information or footage of the collision is urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report it page on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference NP-20250709-1225.