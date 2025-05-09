Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wearside Golf Club members have written a statement to the Echo after a row erupted over safety and environmental concerns raised over the proposed developments to take place at their site.

The Golf Club has submitted plans to Sunderland City Council to develop two of its fields to create a new driving range, new short course putting green and associated earthworks, a driving range shelter and a new car park with associated access.

Wearside Golf Club has submitted plans to develop its current site. | National World

The Golf Club is located in a local beauty spot between Offerton and Cox Green and new of the plans resulted in 49 objections being registered on the Council’s planning portal with concerns raised around the impact on wildlife habitat, traffic and local leisure activities.

Publication of the story on our website also resulted in many of our readers raising their own concerns, although there were also a significant number of messages in support of the development.

Wearside Golf Club has now issued a formal statement to the Echo in a bid to allay the fears raised.

Objectors are concerned about the impact of works vehicles on the road leading to the golf course. | National World

Addressing issues of safety which have been raised regarding wagons bringing material to the course along the narrow access road, a spokesperson said: “On behalf of Wearside Golf Club and its members, we wish to address the concerns raised regarding the proposed development of our new golf driving range and practice facilities.

“We want to assure local residents, horse riders, pedestrians, and road users alike that we are committed to prioritising safety and minimising any potential inconvenience. Our team, alongside our contractors, will adhere to all recommended safety and traffic management guidelines prescribed by the relevant highways’ authorities.”

On the potential impact on other local businesses, including the School House Tea Room, the spokesperson said: “The planned route is less than one mile with a new site entrance 100 yards short of The Old Schoolhouse café and a long way before the stables.

“We are talking with local businesses, in particular the café which will benefit from improved off-road layby parking as well as free use of the driving range car park. Contrary to suggestions there will be no parking fees, fines or indeed clamping.”

The local beauty spot is used by walkers, cyclists and horse riders. | National World

Concerns had also been raised by objectors about potential run-off into the river from materials which would be used in the development.

The spokesperson added: “Regarding the imported materials, we will be utilising inert fill (clean subsoils) sourced from the construction industry to elevate site levels.

“All materials will undergo thorough checks and verification to ensure they meet the specifications set forth by the Environment Agency (EA) and the local authority. The import of these materials will adhere to the policies outlined in the Authority's Local Plan, as well as the relevant sections of The Replacement Waste Local Plan.

“We fully respect the planning process, and we welcome feedback and concerns as essential inputs that guide our efforts.

“We are confident that the completed project will enrich the local community by fostering more opportunities for individuals to engage with the sport of golf. Our goal is to promote the health and well-being benefits that come with participation in this rewarding sport.

“We thank you for your patience and support as we work towards enhancing our community facilities.”

A decision on whether the development is allowed to go ahead will be taken at a planning meeting at Sunderland City Council on Friday June 20. You can find out more about the proposed development by logging into the City Council’s planning portal and searching code 25/00042/FUL.

You can also register any comments both in support or against the proposed development.