News that Wearside Golf Club has submitted plans to develop their site at a local beauty spot has sparked a mixed reaction from our readers, with many staunchly against the proposal but also a significant number of people in support of the plans.

The club, which sits between Offerton and Cox Green on the banks of the River Wear, has submitted a planning application to Sunderland City Council to create a new driving range, new short course putting green and associated earthworks, a driving range shelter and a new car park with associated access.

Wearside Golf Club has submitted plans to develop its current site. | National World

The story has provoked a large reaction from our readers with many people concerned about the environmental and safety impact of wagons carrying the 150,000m3 of required material along the narrow access road which leads to the golf club.

Abbey Purcell said: “As someone who uses the road in question on a daily basis, whether for driving or horse riding, I can in my opinion say there is no way the road can sustain the sheer amount of traffic.

“The development using the road is going to cause catastrophic issues for walkers, riders and even drivers using this road.

“The road is an accident waiting to happen on the best of days never mind the sheer volume or traffic the plans are imposing.”

Objectors are concerned about the impact of works vehicles on the road leading to the golf course. | National World

Greg Peacock said: “This is a ridiculous proposal and clearly doesn’t fully take into account the effect on local wildlife and the environment.

“The access route is not wide enough for wagons to pass. Imagine the state of the road surface after all that heavily loaded industrial traffic.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Terry Hicks who said: “Cyclists, walkers, runners, ramblers and horse riders use that road. It wasn’t built for all these lorries to be travelling down everyday.

“The increased traffic and and environmental disruption of hedgerows by vibrations and noise will be horrendous.”

Andy Stewart added: “I’ve no complaints over any business looking to better themselves but that can’t come at the expense of others. The volume of materials required here combined with an unsuitable access road should make this a non-starter.”

However, a significant number of readers have also backed the plans and cited the potential leisure, social and health benefits to the local community as well as supporting a local business.

The local beauty spot is used by walkers, cyclists and horse riders. | National World

Andy Turner said: “The two fields are already used as practice courses so I don't really see much of a problem. Maybe the golf club could introduce some wildlife initiatives as part of it's plans and then everyone's a winner.”

Paul Carl said: “I think this is a fantastic development to bring new people into the game, including families and young kids. There there are only a few houses around the area and it’s a very quite road.”

Sarah Donkin added: “This is a local business trying to better themselves. There are two access roads that can be used. The business is trying to improve things in the area and invest, yet those complaining are probably first to moan if there’s no investment in the area or things for kids to do.”

A number of people also highlighted that the disruption will only be temporary.

Craig MacDonald said: “I am not a golfer, but I love that area. The havoc mentioned will be temporary and I hope the golf club gets planning permission.”

A decision on whether the development is allowed to go ahead will be taken at a planning meeting at Sunderland City Council on Friday June 20. You can find out more about the proposed development by logging into the City Council’s planning portal and searching code 25/00042/FUL.

You can also register any comments both in support or against the proposed development.