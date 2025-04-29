Row erupts over controversial golf course development plans at Sunderland beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A row has erupted over controversial development plans by Wearside Golf Club to further develop their site which sits in a local beauty spot on the banks of the River Wear.

The Golf Club sits between Offerton and Cox Green on the banks of the Wear and is on the other side of the river to the Washington Wetland Centre.

The club has submitted a planning application to Sunderland City Council to develop their site to create a new driving range, new short course putting green and associated earthworks, a driving range shelter and a new car park with associated access.

The proposal has raised 49 objections on the City Council’s planning portal with concerns raised around the impact on wildlife habitat, traffic and local leisure activities.

However, the Golf Club have highlighted they have 100 letters and signatures of support and have stressed that the new driving range can be used by people in the community and not just club members.

With a total volume of 150,000m3 of material having to be imported into the site, one of the main objections raised is the potential impact on local traffic with wagons having to navigate the narrow country road which leads into the site.

One objector said: “I object to this planning application, simply because it will cause havoc with wagons and groundwork machines on a road that is already dangerous to pedestrians walking dogs and horses that often have issues already with cars.

“Most of this road is single track and has bends that are difficult for cars to go around, never mind HGV's and plant machinery.”

Another objector stated: “There is a lack of passing places and inability for heavy goods vehicles to pass oncoming vehicles on the road leading into the site.

“The footpath runs from the river, through Wood House farm past the area in question and up Fox Cover lane into Penshaw Woods. This area is used by members of the public on foot, often with dogs and children.”

One of the most common issues raised by the objectors is a lack of space for any wagons to leave a sufficient safe distance when passing horse riders and cyclists.

Responding to the issue of traffic, Wearside Golf Club secretary Steve Belchamber, said: “It is a narrow road, but there are two access roads in this area and we are only using one, so there is an alternative.

“I’ve seen people post about blind corners with 90 degree bends, but I drive along this road all the time and I’ve never seen them. People are also raising the issue of a lack of lighting, but there has never been lights on this road.

“We have submitted a deep detailed traffic management plan to the Council to help mitigate people’s concerns. Once the site has been landscaped, there will be no need to have any wagons coming in and out of the site, and things will return to how they are now.”

With nearby riverside footpaths and pathway up to Penshaw Monument, riding stables, cycle path, and Old School House Kitchen tea room, a number of objectors have raised concerns about the impact of the wagons on these leisure activities.

One objector said: “A livery nearby could suffer a loss of clients moving horses due to loss of safe riding on the highway and potential detrimental impact to horses resulting from noise and dust/pollution and increased traffic in the area.

“The tea room could also suffer a loss of passing trade from walkers and cyclists who could actively avoid the area due to safety concerns and loss of tranquil setting arising from the adjacent construction site, passing heavy vehicles, and increased traffic once the development is complete.

“The Oddfellows Arms and Tea Trailer in Cox Green could also suffer a loss of trade arising from fewer walkers and cyclists.”

Concerns have also been raised about the potential impact on local wildlife and natural habitat.

One objector said: “It will destroy hedgerows and a field which is regularly used by species such as curlews, lapwings, skylarks, grey partridges, starlings, sparrows, hares and hedgehogs.”

Another objector said: “The sheer volume of traffic, down a very narrow bendy lane where cars have difficulty passing, would not only seriously impact the environment and the natural wildlife due to the diesel fumes and noise, but also interfere with the farms and stables going about their everyday business, as well as restricting the Offerton residents access to their homes.

“The whole area is beautiful and used by horse riders, ramblers, runners, cyclists and families, and they would all be put in danger should this development be allowed to go ahead.”

Responding people’s concerns about the environmental impact, Mr Belchamber highlighted the in depth surveys which have been carried out, including biodiversity gain, environmental health, habitat management and archaeological, all of which have been submitted to the City Council’s planning committee.

Mr Belchamber said: “There were initially concerns about newts and badgers, but the survey has shown there is no threat to them from this development.

“There is not going to be any large netting in place, which could create an eyesore. The development is taking place in the two green fields which we own next to the golf course.

“When the development is finished, it will look no different. Apart from the driving range shelter and the car park, it will just be two green fields.

“The car park will also potentially benefit the Old School House tea room. The new facility will also probably create a couple of jobs for people.”

As part of the planning application, the Golf Club has also submitted a letter from England Golf, highlighting the health and social benefits of the sport for the local community as well as potentially attracting more children and young people to take up the sport.

The proposed development will be constructed by APC Land Solutions Ltd.

Company representative Rowan Arnold said: “The golf club is a well-used and loved community asset within the local area. Providing a new driving range facility will help support the current members and grow local interest in the game.

“Without this investment, the golf club would struggle to attract new members to its course, with its current poor practice facilities.

“During the process of developing the proposal, a series of Health and Safety, Transport and Environmental assessments have been carried out by fully qualified professionals to the current British Standards and regulations.

“We have put in place considerations for both the operational phase of the project and the construction phase. We have a detailed Construction Environmental Management Plan and Construction Traffic Management Plan.”

A decision on whether the development is allowed to go ahead will be taken at a planning meeting at Sunderland City Council on Friday June 20. You can find out more about the proposed development by logging into the City Council’s planning portal and searching code 25/00042/FUL.

You can also register any comments both in support or against the proposed development.