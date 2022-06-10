Loading...

Watch Footloose and former X Factor star Jake Quickenden getting his sweat on in Sunderland gym

Musical star Jake Quickenden was spotted working out at a Sunderland gym while in the city performing in Footloose at the Empire theatre.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 10th June 2022, 2:41 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 2:41 pm

Jake, who first hit our screens on The X Factor in 2012, attended the 7am class at the Cross Fit gym in Sunderland earlier today, June 10.

The musical star has been spending time in Sunderland while performing as Willard Hewitt on the Footloose tour which has been showing at the Empire theatre this week.

The performer, who is no stranger to the theatre after his roles in Dreamboys and Hair the Musical, was spotted working out at the Sunderland gym shirtless among regulars in the early morning class – and even topped the leaderboard.

Jake attended the 7am cross fit class in Sunderland this morning.

Owner of Cross Fit, Nathan Bland, said: “What a great day having Jake Quickenden in with our regulars on the 7am class. He smashed the session taking 1st on the leaderboard for the day.

“Class down to earth guy and pleasure to coach.”

Jake Quickenden played Willard Hewitt.
Jake made top of the leaderboard following his cross fit class in Sunderland.
Sunderland