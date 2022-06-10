Sunderland Empire team up with Sunderland Mind and Footloose to raise money for men's mental health awareness week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theatre’s ‘Let’s Hear It For The Boy’ campaign will be raising money at each of its showings of Footloose throughout this week, Monday, June 6 to Saturday, June 11, ahead of Men’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

Performances of Footloose the musical kicked off on Monday with an 80’s themed opening night where visitors were encouraged to dress the part by donning their best retro look.

Sunderland Empire say they wanted to collaborate with the local charity to raise awareness of their “ever-vital services” including a range of supportive and therapeutic groups, counselling and training services while raising money to assist in helping fund them.



Visitors wishing to donate can do so by cash via the Sunderland Mind charity collection buckets or by phone via PayPal by scanning one of our posters within the venue.

Any donations that can be spared during visits to the theatre will go directly to Sunderland Mind.

Marie Nixon, Theatre Director at Sunderland Empire said: “It is becoming increasingly important, even more so after the pandemic, that mental health and support services are discussed more openly and de-stigmatised both in the workplace and in our personal lives.

Footloose plays at Sunderland Empire until Saturday, June 11.

"This wonderful collaboration with Sunderland Mind and Footloose The Musical gives us the opportunity to use our platform to reach out to our visitors at Sunderland Empire to raise awareness and funds for our those ever-vital local services.”

Victoria Austin, Communications Worker at Sunderland Mind added: “To mark Men’s Health Week, we have teamed up with Sunderland Empire to help raise awareness of men’s health, more specifically men’s mental health.

"With men still struggling to speak openly about their emotions and less likely to access psychological therapies than women ( MentalHealth.org.uk ), it is increasingly important we raise awareness this week to help break down the stigma.”