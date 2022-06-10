Sunderland Empire team up with Sunderland Mind and Footloose to raise money for men's mental health awareness week

The theatre’s ‘Let’s Hear It For The Boy’ campaign will be raising money at each of its showings of Footloose throughout this week, Monday, June 6 to Saturday, June 11, ahead of Men’s Mental Health Awareness Week.
Performances of Footloose the musical kicked off on Monday with an 80’s themed opening night where visitors were encouraged to dress the part by donning their best retro look.
Sunderland Empire say they wanted to collaborate with the local charity to raise awareness of their “ever-vital services” including a range of supportive and therapeutic groups, counselling and training services while raising money to assist in helping fund them.
Most Popular
-
1
Leamside Line and new loop taking in Washington and South Shields among eight new North East railway lines planned
-
2
Mum of 18-year-old Kieran Williams pays tribute to her ‘happy go-lucky’ son after his body was found following his disappearance
-
3
Sunderland sex offender jailed after wiping phone's internet history before police could check
-
4
Former DJ and charity manager attacked his girlfriend after drinking 15 pints
-
5
Restaurant worker jailed after girl reported his attacks when she received sex education at school
Visitors wishing to donate can do so by cash via the Sunderland Mind charity collection buckets or by phone via PayPal by scanning one of our posters within the venue.
Any donations that can be spared during visits to the theatre will go directly to Sunderland Mind.
Read More
Marie Nixon, Theatre Director at Sunderland Empire said: “It is becoming increasingly important, even more so after the pandemic, that mental health and support services are discussed more openly and de-stigmatised both in the workplace and in our personal lives.
"This wonderful collaboration with Sunderland Mind and Footloose The Musical gives us the opportunity to use our platform to reach out to our visitors at Sunderland Empire to raise awareness and funds for our those ever-vital local services.”
Victoria Austin, Communications Worker at Sunderland Mind added: “To mark Men’s Health Week, we have teamed up with Sunderland Empire to help raise awareness of men’s health, more specifically men’s mental health.
"With men still struggling to speak openly about their emotions and less likely to access psychological therapies than women ( MentalHealth.org.uk ), it is increasingly important we raise awareness this week to help break down the stigma.”
A Men’s Group meets every Tuesday from 10:30am – 12pm, and is open to all men with a small fee of £1 to cover refreshments – more information can be found by contacting Paul on 0191 5657218 or email [email protected]