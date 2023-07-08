The Echo recently reported on the parking situation at both Chester Road as well as a section of the A690 Durham Road close to Burn Park, where stationary vehicles are creating hazardous obstacles, particularly for mobility scooter and pram users, as well as for other road users.

Now residents living close to the Villette Road shops in Hendon say the same thing is happening there, with single yellow lines being ignored and pavements being blocked.

Residents are demanding that changes be made and rules enforced.

Residents have been angered by inconsiderate parking on and around Villette Road.

One resident who contacted the Echo said: “I use Villette Road a lot and the amount of times I have had to move to avoid these cars, especially when walking, is terrible.

“They they have no consideration for the public, especially mothers with children and pushchairs, or the elderly and people with mobility scooters too.

“Nothing seems to be changing here. I am sure I am not the only person who sees this constantly. I think this seems to be a problem all over though.”

Sunderland City Council said: “The Highway Code sets down a series of obligations for motorists when it comes to parking and the city council deploys officers across the city to enforce parking restrictions.

“If vehicles are noted to be parked on the single or double yellow lines, they are asked to move. Penalty charge notices (fines) are issued if a vehicle is not removed after the observation period has been carried out and no loading or unloading is seen to be taking place.

“A five minute observation period is required for private vehicles and twenty minutes observation time for commercial vehicles before a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) can be issued.”

The Highway Code states: “Double yellow lines mean no waiting at any time, unless there are signs that specifically indicate seasonal restrictions.

It adds that a single yellow line indicates “No waiting during times shown on sign.”