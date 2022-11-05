The second annual event is taking place today, Saturday, November 5, at The Fire Station in Sunderland, as well as the The Peacock, The Ship Isis, and The Bunker.

And it kicked off with a performance at Live Lounge in Park Lane by singer songwriter Marty Longstaff, aka The Lake Poets.

Organisers Ben Richardson and Ben Wall were pleased by the numbers at the opening gig, with more fans set to arrive as the day goes on.

"It was good – there were over 100 people there for Marty, which doubles last year’s figures,” said Ben Wall.

His namesake is keeping his fingers crossed that the numbers keep rising: “We will have to wait and see as the day goes on but it is good to get evertbody back out and about,” he said.

The line-up for Saturday’s (November 5) festival includes North-East natives The Pale White, Dutch indie four-piece Pip Blom, Leeds-based electro-funk band Galaxians, electro-jazz icons Ishmael Ensemble, Scottish indie-rock sensation Declan Welsh and The Decadent West, not to mention Sunderland’s very own Tom A Smith,

Waves Festival organisers Ben Richardson (left) and Ben Wall

Additionally, the festival has announced a brand new stage which will showcase some of the best talent championed by BBC Introducing in the North East.

Hosted by Beat Surrender presenter Nick Roberts, the BBC Introducing stage will see Eve Cole, The Peevie Wonders, Nadedja and Noprism perform.

A full day ticket for Waves 2022 costs £24.20, where all ages are welcome and under-14s can experience the festival for free (must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio).

The two Bens are particularly excited to have added the Fire Station’s auditorium to the line-up of locations.

Sunderland's own Tom A Smith is among the performers

“It is twice the size of any of the other venues,” said Ben Richardson.

“The addition of The Fire Station as main stage is a big coup and allows us to bring bigger and better bands to Sunderland as part of the festival.”

