Sunderland vs pizza: New competitive eating challenge launched at Slice at Vaux Taproom

A competitive eating contest is being held at the new Slice Sunderland, based at Vaux Taproom in Roker.

Those who think they’ve got the stomach to take on a 24in New York-style pizza in one sitting are being invited to book for the event, which takes place in three sittings on the evening of Saturday, November 12.

Contestants will take on the challenge to eat all 24inches in 45 minutes. The fastest person will win their entry fee of £20 back, as well as a Slice t-shirt and a £50 Slice voucher.

Slice 24 inch pizza competition at Vaux. Head brewer Les Stoker.

Anyone else who completes the challenge will also receive a Slice t-shirt – and you can of course take the pizza home if you don’t manage to get through it all.

Slice opened at Vaux, in Roker Retail Park, earlier this year as a sister site to the successful Slice in Seaham.

Owners Andy Smith and Mark Milroy converted a former storage container at the front of the site, where they serve slices in Taproom hours at weekends, as well as on weekday match days, for slices to eat on site or on the go.

Lana Campbell from Slice said: “The new Slice is going well, particularly on match days when we sell hundreds of slices. People love the concept, the quality and the fact we change the flavours every week.

“But there’s still people who don’t know we’re here, so we thought the competition would be a great way of introducing Slice to people who haven’t had a chance to try it yet.

"It’s a great bit of fun and you can have a couple of pints to wash it down while you take on the challenge. Their mates can also come along to cheer them on. “We know very few people who’ve been able to eat a whole 24in pizza to themselves, they’re always surprised by how they big they are.”

Entry is £20 per person for the challenge, but free for spectators.

You’ll need to pre-book a slot for either 6pm, 7pm or 8pm on Saturday, November 12 through the Slice social media channels.