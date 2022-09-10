After great success with their Slice Seaham venture at the bottom of Church Street, which sells up to 300 slices an hour at peak times, business partners Andy Smith and Mark Milroy have launched a sister site on Wearside.

Slice Sunderland has now opened at Vaux Brewery in Monk Street, Roker, where it will be a permanent fixture on weekends for the brewery’s popular Taproom.

Much like their original Seaham site, where New York-style pizza slices are served from a hatch so people can grab and go, the second site has utilised a former storage container at the front of the brewery to create a hatch with its own prep area and pizza oven.

Pizza lovers can get slices to go, or can stay and enjoy them washed down with pints poured straight from the cold store at the micro brewery’s taproom.

Slices are priced between £3 – £3.50 depending on toppings, but those with a real appetite can also buy a full 24in pizza pie.

Andy said they’d had a great reaction to the news that they were coming to Sunderland.

"We already have around 40 to 50 regular customers from Sunderland who come through to Seaham each week specifically for pizza, so we’re saving them some petrol money opening here,” he said. “Unless there’s a big queue, people wait no longer for a minute for a slice, it’s really quick grab and go, and that’s our USP.

"It’s ideal for people en route to the match, but also for people who work nearby as other than McDonald’s and a Tesco meal deal there’s not much on the retail park food-wise.

"Obviously, the match has been postponed this weekend, but it gives us a chance to test the waters and iron out any problems.”

Each week, Slice Sunderland will be serving two staple pizzas, margherita and pepperoni, as well as two specials: a meat version and a vegetarian option.

Andy said it’s an exciting time to be a part of Sunderland’s burgeoning food and drink scene. "Sunderland is certainly on the up now and it’s really upping everyone’s game,” he said. “I think 10 years ago it would have been a gamble to open in Sunderland, but it’s a really easy decision to open here now.”

Michael Thompson, a director at Vaux, said it was a great addition to the taproom, which is building up a firm following, proving particularly popular on match days and for functions.

"Previously we had pop up food vendors at the taproom, but we wanted something more consistent,” he said. “It’s great to have Slice here, it’s ideal for people who want to come and have something to eat with a drink.”

Meanwhile, Vaux will also be expanding. Next year, the team is planning to open a new craft ale beach bar which is set to transform the old shelter on Marine Walk, Roker.

:: Slice Sunderland’s opening hours at the taproom in Vaux Brewery, Monk Street, Roker, will be Friday and Saturday, from 12noon until 8pm and from 12noon until 6pm on Sundays.

