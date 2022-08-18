Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been announced that the popular Sunderland Restaurant Week will return in September 2022.

From 17 to 25 September people will be able to dine out at cafes, restaurants, bars and pubs at a bargain price, with a whole host of special deals on offer.

The week is aimed at diners wanting to shave some pounds off the bill at some of their favourite restaurants, whilst also introducing people to places they might not have tried before.

Organiser, Sunderland BID, say they’ve already had a fantastic response from eateries across the city to take part – including a number of places signing up for the first time.

New restaurants which have opened recently in the city – such as My Delhi in Borough Road – has joined the fast-growing number of restaurants taking part.

Also participating are BURGeR, The Engine Room, Chilli Mangoes, Spice Empire, House of Zen, Enfes and Fausto Coffee, who will join Ttonic, The Old Vestry and Spent Grain, along with, Asiana, 808, Sweet Petite, and The Palm, with more to be announced.

Each participating venue will be putting together a menu for £5, £10 or £15, giving foodies the opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of cuisines across a whole host of venues.

Some of the dishes from 808 Bar & Kitchen

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, is looking forward to showcasing the city’s fast-growing food scene and believes this year is going to be a bumper event.

“Sunderland has an incredible selection of restaurants offering a huge range of cuisines,” said Sharon. “And we are getting a huge response to Restaurant Week, with more places signing up to take part every week.

“As well as being a great time to discover new places to enjoy or to have an excuse to go back and visit a favourite, it also gives a great boost to the local economy.

Dishes from My Delhi

“Restaurant Week continues to be one of the most popular events on the local calendar and we are looking forward to having another fantastic week.”

Any venue which would like to participate in the event should [email protected]

Vouchers to take advantage of the offers can be downloaded from the Sunderland Bid website at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk

New outdoor seating area at The Engine Room, Fire Station. CEO of Pub Culture Rhys McKinnell.