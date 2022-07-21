Revamped terrace at the Fire Station offers stylish al fresco dining as work forges ahead at new outdoor stage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a major refurbishment of its kitchen, which has doubled its size, The Engine Room bistro at The Fire Station has launched a new outdoor terrace which is proving a popular sun trap.

Investing in the kitchen has allowed the bistro to increase its food offering, which is available throughout the day, served indoors, outdoors and at its sister bar, The Dun Cow.

It is the latest addition at the Fire Station, which dates back to 1908 and which last year welcomed its new £11 million auditorium. Visitors can also look forward to a purpose-built outdoor stage being created on an old car park to the rear of the site.

The new outdoor terrace at The Engine Room at The Fire Station

Called The Parade Ground, after its previous use by the fire service, the new outdoor stage area will hold around 600 people and will have dining pods for people to dine in as they watch an outdoor show.

Rhys McKinnell, CEO of Pub Culture, which operates the food and drink side of the development, says it is exciting to see all the pieces come together, as new life has been breathed into the Edwardian Fire Station.

The building had lain derelict for 22 years before being taken over by The MAC Trust to create a new cultural attraction for Sunderland, while also attracting visitors to the city.

New outdoor seating area at The Engine Room, Fire Station.

"It’s all part of our transition to becoming a more food-led than wet-led bar,” he explained. “We have a fabulous auditorium and we’re creating a fabulous destination for people to dine, too.

"The beer garden is, of course, always available for people who just want a drink, but we really wanted to elevate the dining experience. You can really feel the whole city centre piecing together and it’s creating a great offering for people.”

While The Engine Room is already popular for pre-theatre drinking and dining for Empire and Auditorium audiences, the new terrace is also attracting new people through the doors.

"It’s a great signpost for people and really catches their attention. It’s a little oasis in the heart of the cultural quarter,” explained Rhys.

New outdoor seating area at The Engine Room, Fire Station. CEO of Pub Culture Rhys McKinnell.

The Dun Cow also has a new pavement licence, meaning people can sit outside the historic Grade II-listed pub, which also dates back to the Edwardian era.

Other new developments at the pub include a refurbishment of its upstairs drawing room, which is available for private hire.

A number of hospitality businesses have opened around the Fire Station in recent years, such as Vesta Tilley’s, The Little Shop, Mexico 70, 2 Church Lane and the revamped Peacock pub.

They are set to soon be joined by four bars and restaurants on the ground floor of The Holiday Inn in Keel Square, which it is believed will be occupied by already successful brands.

Some of the dishes from the summer menu

Meanwhile, Culture House, a new library and cultural attraction for the city, will be housed on the site of the former Annabel’s, Luciano’s and Corner Flag units, following their demolition.

*The Engine Room bistro is open Monday to Thursday 11.30am-11pm, Friday and Saturday 11.30am – midnight and Sunday 12 noon- 10pm.

On the menu

Here’s an example of just some of the dishes on the Engine Room summer menu:

::Breakfast waffle stack with Cumberland sausage ring, streaky bacon and fried egg in between homemade waffles – £11.50

New outdoor seating area at The Engine Room, Fire Station.

::Fish finger stottie with homemade tartare sauce and fries – £9.50

::6oz Bavette steak with fried egg and sauté diced herb potatoes – £12

::Slow cooked beef shin, cooked with pancetta, port and red wine gravy, served with truffle mashed potatoes – £16

::Vegan beyond burger – £14.50

::Deep filled apple pie with custard – £5

::Kids portion of breaded chicken goujons with French fries and peas – £6.50

::Sunday roast of 28 Day matured roast topside of beef, served with a selection of vegetables, potatoes and Yorkshire pudding – £14

Food ordered from The Engine Room, Fire Station can now be delivered to The Dun Cow which also has new outdoor seating

The drawing room upstairs at The Dun Cow has had a refurbishment and is available for hire