Sunderland pizza takeaway ordered to close after environmental health officers found rodent infestation

A tray of bait was found inside the takeaway shop in Sunderland.

Pizzarama on Tunstall Terrace in Sunderland has been ordered to close by Sunderland City Council after health officers found evidence of a rodent infestation inside the premises.

Following a routine visit to the takeaway shop on Wednesday, July 7 officers found the premises to be in a very dirty condition, with open trays of rodenticidal bait in food preparation areas and evidence of a rodent infestation.

Health officers were satisfied that there was ‘an imminent risk of injury to health’ due to the condition of the premises and a decision was made to serve a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice prohibiting the use of the premises as a food business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pizzarama on Tunstall Terrace has been ordered to close.

Sunderland City Council were granted a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order by Magistrates at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on July, 13 and the premises must now remain closed as a food business until officers are satisfied that these issues have been resolved.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "Food premises have a duty to protect the health and welfare of their customers."As a service, we carry out regular inspections across the city as a matter of course and take legal action to ensure people are kept safe when we come across levels of food hygiene which are below acceptable levels."All businesses that work with food have strict handling, preparation and all-round hygiene standards that must be met as laid down in law to ensure the safety of the public."

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.