Police sealed off Meadow Grove in South Hylton after the incident last night, Wednesday, July 21.

At least three police cars and a van were spotted at the scene.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said she had seen the vehicles while out walking shortly after 6.30pm this evening, Wednesday, July 21.

Police in Meadow Grove this evening

She said: “The street was cordoned off. There were three police cars and a van. This would be about quarter to seven, so whatever has happened must have been at around half past six.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed that a woman had been arrested after two people were injured in an altercation in the street: “At about 4.45pm yesterday, we received a report of a disturbance on Meadow Grove, Sunderland,” he said

“It was reported that a woman was making threats in the street and may be in possession of a bladed article.

“It is alleged that two women then confronted the suspect – who proceeded to lunge at them with the weapon. Both victims suffered injuries to their hands as a result."

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone else with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210721-0822.