Sunderland dad-of-three with incurable cancer raises almost £20,000 for charity ahead of running the London Marathon

Chris Johnson, from High Barnes, is set to make the journey south to the capital where he will take part in the London Marathon on Sunday, October 3 – something he has had on his bucket list since being diagnosed with incurable cancer in December 2019.

The 42-year-old decided to take on the challenge after doctors told him he had a Gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST), a rare form of cancer which affects the digestive system, in an effort to raise the spirits of his wife Lucy and their three young children Luke, Molly and Nancy.

Chris with his wife Lucy, son Luke and daughters Molly and Nancy.

He said: “Training has gone really well, this week is a tapering week to avoid injury and the Great North Run was the last big run that I’ve done but I’ve been putting the work in at the gym.

"I’m excited for it but I’m trying not to get too worked up or anxious ahead of the run as I just want to go out there and enjoy it.

"I can’t wait for the crowds, that is what I’m looking forward to seeing the most, especially after the Great North Run in Newcastle.

Chris has almost raised £20,000 for Children with Cancer UK.

"I think London will be more of the same and it is always great to see all the different charity vests and fancy dress costumes.”

He added: “I’m just blown away by it, to think it started with a £3,000 target, then it was raised to £10,000 and now it is approaching £20,000.

"I would like to think that by the end of the weekend, the amount raised would be significantly above that £20,000 mark.

Chris completed the Great North Run ahead of taking on the London Marathon in October.

"It is still people from Sunderland and the North East who are showing me the most support, I can’t thank everyone enough.”

You can donate to Chris’ fundraiser for Children with Cancer UK by clicking here.

