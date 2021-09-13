Sunderland dad with incurable cancer completes the Great North Run ahead of the London Marathon in October

Chris Johnson, from High Barnes, completed the iconic half marathon on Sunday, September 12, with a personal best time of two hours, 11 minutes and 59 seconds.

The 42-year-old was running on behalf of Children with Cancer UK – a charity which he has over £18,000 for with the help of Gift Aid in an online fundraiser.

In recent months, Chris has climbed Scafell Pike, completed the Sunderland 10K and now the Great North Run as preparation for his biggest challenge in October.

The dad-of-three said: “The Great North Run is something special even despite the change of course but I enjoyed it.

"It was a bit tougher than normal given the amount of hills that were in the run but I think the organisers did well, especially keeping the atmosphere throughout Newcastle city centre.

"I’m not as confident for the London Marathon as I was the Great North Run but I will get round it, even if I have to walk some of the way.

Chris completed the Great North Run ahead of taking on the London Marathon in October.

"There is three weeks to go so I’m going to continue training but not push myself too hard as I don’t want to risk getting an injury before it."

Chris’ fundraising page will run until after he takes part in the London Marathon – he has set himself an ambitious target ahead of the event and even looked ahead to next year.

He added: “I can’t thank everyone enough for all the support and the donations that I have received, I never would have dreamed at the start that I would have raised as much as I have.

Chris has so far raised almost £20,000 for Children with Cancer UK.

“Most of my support still comes from Sunderland and the North East so it would be great if we can get to £20,000 with Gift Aid.

"I’d love to be fit enough to take part in the Great North Run next year as it would be nice to end it in South Shields but if this was my last, it was an excellent one to finish with.”

