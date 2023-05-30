Bellway Homes has provided £300 to fund new posters and flyers, inviting more people in Ryhope to try out bowls.

The firm is building 60 new homes at Barton Meadows, near Rockliffe in Ryhope Village.

The bowls club, based at Ryhope Recreation Park in Cheviot Lane, has been around since the early 1940s. Members compete in bowling leagues as well as in-house competitions. New members are welcome, of all ages and abilities.

Ronnie Bates, chairman of Ryhope Bowls Club, with Barbara Kettlewell of Bellway and members of the club. Picture by Dave Charnley Photography.

Club chairman Ronnie Bates contacted Bellway after his daughter told him about their support for local sports clubs. He is delighted to put the money towards the recruitment programme.

Ronnie said: “Recruiting new players is very important for the survival of our club in the long run because we do not have enough young players to guarantee our future right now.

“We sadly lost one of our keenest members to dementia last summer. Now we are down to 24 players and only one of us is still of working age while the rest of us are retired pensioners.

“Our club has given many villagers a chance to meet outdoors and enjoy the sunshine every summer for over 80 years. So, we are eager to bring younger players and families on board to ensure that our club can carry on for many more decades.

From left: Ronnie Bates, Sheila Wright and Leona Wilkinson playing at Ryhope Bowls Club. Dave Charnley Photography.

“This is a difficult time for grassroots sports clubs to raise enough funds to keep up with rising costs. We can’t thank Bellway enough for helping us in bringing more people to our club.”

Hayley Teasdale, Bellway sales manager, said: “We hope the recruitment drive at Ryhope Bowls Club will encourage more people in and around the village to take part in the sport.

“The club plays an important role in the village, helping people stay fit and active and providing an important social hub for people to meet. Attracting new members is key to its survival and continuation into the future.

“We are pleased to be able to play our part in making sure that the local community continues to enjoy bowls for many summers to come.”

