The field, close to the Asda supermarket in Ryhope, is popular with children who play there and dog walkers. But bikers have left the surface “ruined” according to people who live there.

The Echo has reported on a number of similar incidents across the city in recent times.

A Ryhope resident who contacted us said they had confronted the people responsible for the noise and mess, only to be met with abuse. The council is encouraging people to contact them if they are aware of thoughtless and often illegal biking.

The turf on the Ryhope field has been deliberately ruined by anti-social bikers.

In March 2023, a motorcycle was seized after a drone was used to tackle nuisance bikers in Sunderland, following reports of off-road motorcycles causing problems at Fulwell Quarry.

Sunderland City Council officers flew a drone camera over the quarry. Police were then deployed to areas where the bikes were spotted.

Residents say there has been an ongoing problem in Ryhope over the past five years and want the authorities to do more.

In March a motorcycle was seized after a drone operation in Sunderland.

One said: “It is a small group of people with no respect. Lack of action and police presence has yet again led to the field being total ruined and people with dogs or families can now not use the space for recreation or exercise.

“These people are about every day; and why it can not be stopped is beyond me."

Sunderland City Council told the Echo: “Sadly, we have received reports of some antisocial motorbike riders causing a disturbance in the city.

“In the last 12 months we have issued 14 community protection warnings against antisocial motorcyclists, and have seized a motorbike from an off-road rider after reports of motorcycle disorder.

Ryhope residents say bikers are spoiling the area for everyone by leaving damage like this.

“This work tackling antisocial motorcyclists is continuing and we would urge residents to report any issues because this information is vital to help us take action.

“We need residents to come forward and report antisocial behaviour, and they can do this in complete confidence, and together we can make communities safer and help prevent incidents like this.