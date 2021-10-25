Dismay after another Sunderland football pitch is churned up by quadbikers

Residents beside Hylton Road Playing Fields woke on Saturday morning, October 16 to see the damage caused by at least one thoughtless biker overnight.

There are three grass pitches on the site. One of them has been made dangerous to play on after tyre marks amounting to small ditches were left by a bike. The other two pitches were left unaffected.

There is an ongoing problem in Sunderland with antisocial behaviour involving quad and off-road motorcycles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A football pitch on Hylton Road Playing Fields was left dangerous to use after it was churned up by bikers.

Earlier this month pitches used by youngsters at the King George V playing fields in Ryhope were similarly vandalised. In only late September Sunderland RCA Youth Football Club were celebrating the signing a of a lease with Sunderland City Council to use the pitches.

Northumbria Police say they could potentially develop a dedicated facility for off-road motorcycles to help reduce anti-social behaviour by some riders, while keeping the bikes away from populated areas.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for the force, Kim McGuinness, has called on the Government to introduce new laws to clamp down on rogue riders. She wants tracker devices fitted to all motorbikes to monitor their speed and location.

Sunderland City Council says it is also taking the problem very seriously.

A football pitch on Hylton Road Playing Fields was left dangerous to use after it was churned up by bikers.

Council leader Graeme Miller said: “It's always disappointing when people behave like this.

“The city council and our partners are very aware of the problems that some bikers and motorcyclists are causing.

“In the last year there have been 29 community protection warnings and a community protection notice against anti-social motorcyclists, and four people reported to their employers for using commercial vehicles to transport off-road vehicles around the city.

“This work tackling anti-social motorcyclists is continuing and we would urge residents to report any issues as the information they provide can help us take positive action.

A football pitch on Hylton Road Playing Fields was left dangerous to use after it was churned up by bikers.

“We understand that it can be daunting for residents to come forward and report anti-social behaviour, but they can do so in complete confidence and with their help we can continue to make communities safer and help prevent incidents like this.”