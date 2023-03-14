A motorcycle was seized after the drone operation.

Sunderland City Council teamed up with Northumbria Police to investigate reports of off-road motorcycles causing a disturbance at Fulwell Quarry.

Officers from the city council flew a drone camera over the quarry, and police officers were deployed to areas where the off road motorcycles were spotted.

Sunderland City Council chiefs say the presence of officers in the area deterred some of the motorcyclists, but one off-road motorcycle was seized at the scene.

The drone also caught footage of other motorcycles, which council bosses say will be used to identify the riders.

This is the first time the council has deployed the drone for motorcycle-related antisocial behaviour, after residents in the area complained of noise and safety concerns.

Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council and Chair of Safer Sunderland Partnership, said: "Off-road bikers in this area are a nuisance, they can damage public and private land, and put walkers at risk of injury.

"We are a city council that works in partnership and here, between Northumbria Police and information from residents, we're all working together to tackle this issue.

"The vast majority of residents want the best for our city and want to see us take action against anti-social behaviour.

"We will continue to work with our partners to address issues raised by residents and I would like to remind anyone who wants to go off-roading that they must find somewhere where it is safe and legal or risk losing their bike."

Neighbourhood Inspector Stephen Prested, of Northumbria Police, said: "We want to reassure the public that officers will continue to take a proactive approach in tackling motorcycle disorder alongside our partners, using every tool at our disposal.

"We understand the detrimental effect that anti-social behaviour can have on the communities we serve. It is not a victimless crime – and the actions of a minority who tear around on these bikes can make the most vulnerable in our community feel intimidated and frightened.

"The results of our latest day of action are encouraging and I would ask anyone who witnesses any off-road riders or vehicle related crimes happening in their area, or has any intelligence such as where bikes are being stored, to please share this with police. You can report online through the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on our website or by calling 101."