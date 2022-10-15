The Sugar Pot has opened its doors in Ryhope Street South as the area’s only sit-in cafe – and it’s already proving a popular spot.

Businesswoman Gemma Liddle was already well known for her previous Sugar Pot shop round the corner, but after a series of break-ins she began looking for other premises.

Taking over the new unit has brought more security for the business, as well as the chance to expand The Sugar Pot into a sit-in cafe.

As well as selling some of her most popular cakes including pink slices, brownies, Maltesers cheesecake and caramel shortcake, the new site has space for around 12 diners and has given Gemma the chance to expand the menu to include lunches and serve coffee, which is brewed with Tynemouth Coffee.

Gemma and partner Matthew have totally transformed the site with a pink colour scheme, a mini library for customers and a window featuring Ryhope landmarks created by Sunderland artist Kathryn Robertson.

The eye-catching window, which features the pumping station, the old Grand Cinema, the war memorial, the former colliery, St Paul’s Church and more, is already proving a talking point.

"We’ve only been open a month and everyone has been really supportive. We’re near the schools so it’s a handy location for people. A lot of our existing regulars have been coming in, as well as new regulars, especially now we do coffee,” said Gemma.

The Sugar Pot cafe opens up in Ryhope. Owner Gemma Liddle with daughter Jennifer Crawford.

The Sugar Pot is a real family business, with the couple’s eldest daughter Jennifer, 22, behind the counter, with their other children Jordan, 20, Bella, 12 and George, nine, also helping out.

Gemma wanted to mark the history of the village in her business venture and commissioned Kathryn to create the window.

Her large-scale murals, which honour local skylines, can be seen around the city, at places such as the Elephant Tearooms, the Roker End cafe in Sheepfolds, The Bridges and Vaux Taproom.

Gemma said: “I’ve had one of Kathryn’s Sunderland prints for years and love what she’s done at places like Vaux, so when we moved into the new unit I knew I had to commission her to create a Ryhope piece.”

:: The Sugar Pot is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm.

Local artist Kathryn Robertson created this window artwork featuring Ryhope landmarks

Some of the detail in the window

