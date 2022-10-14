As reported by the Echo in April, Barton Meadows is named in honour of the selfless RAF pilot.

He died from his wounds after crash-landing his Halifax bomber in a Ryhope field, avoiding houses and pit-head workings, following an overnight air raid on Germany in March 1944.

Builders Bellway are building 60 new homes. Work began at the site to the north of Burdon Lane earlier this year, after plans were approved by Sunderland City Council.

Bellway sales advisor Barbara Kettlewell, with Barton Meadows project manager Paul Harnett.

The first homes are being sold from a Bellway office in Hartlepool. A sales office is scheduled to open at Barton Meadows in November.

The development will include 54 three and four-bedroom houses for private sale, alongside six affordable homes available for local people through rent or at a discount to market value.

Prices for the three and four-bedroom houses start from £214,995.

Hayley Teasdale, sales manager for Bellway Durham, said: “We have already seen a great deal of interest in Barton Meadows, especially as the story of Cyril Barton is quite rightly the stuff of local legend.

A new mural in Ryhope also honours Flying Officer Cyril Barton VC. Picture by Stu Norton.

“We’ve also had really positive feedback about the new properties we’re providing.

“As a house builder based in the North East, we are part of the communities in which we build new homes and our extensive knowledge of the area means we can respond to the local need for housing.

“People buying a new home here in Ryhope will be joining a thriving community, which benefits from well-regarded schools and local amenities, making this a popular place for families to put down roots.

“Parents like the fact that St Paul’s CE Primary School, which was judged outstanding by Ofsted in its most recent inspection, is a short walk from the site, while there’s a further choice of schools for children of all ages within a mile of the development.”