Super-seller Maxine about to sell final home on Sunderland housing scheme

Maxine Kane sold the first new home at Burdon Rise, a Bellway development near Ryhope, in 2019 and aims to sell the final one too.

Maxine, 55 and from Washington, launched the 109-home scheme and sold four houses on the first day. She began working alone from a cabin in the summer of 2019.

Currently there are 10 houses left to sell. Maxine has personally sold 90 of the 109 homes to be sold so far and is determined to make it 99. Maxine has been there from the start.

Maxine Kane, right with resident Linzi Potts, who bought a home from her at the Burdon Rise development.

She first joined Bellway in 2006 as a sales adviser and has sold hundreds of homes at more than 15 developments over the years.

Maxine said: “There was a lot of interest in the development right from the start and it kept me busy.

“With sales drawing to a close at Burdon Rise, I was asked if I wanted to move to a new site and hand over the reins to another sales adviser. But I said no because I want to see it through to the final occupation.

“It might sound a bit odd but as far as I am concerned, Burdon Rise is my baby. I sold the first home on the development, a five-bedroom house to a local couple, and I am determined to sell the 109th and last one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the last homes have been sold, I will be moving on to a new site. It will be a sad day but I will be happy knowing that I have given this development my all.

“It’s really quite emotional and it is a privilege to make the journey with them from reservation to moving.”

Emma Chesterton, Bellway sales director, said: “Maxine has been a tremendous asset for us at Burdon Rise where her dedication, warmth and empathy have impressed all of our customers on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is the perfect ambassador for us at that development, where her knowledge of the site is unrivalled.”