New housing development to offer 590 homes in Ryhope with more than £1 million set to be invested in local services

The brand new development, Burdon Fields which is located north of Burdon Lane, is ready to provide a total of 590 new homes to tenants with 84 houses available from September 30 during the first phase.

Burdon Fields will include a collection of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, in a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced styles, with 10 percent of the homes allocated as affordable homes.

The development is part of a larger consortium site which will deliver a total of 950 new homes as well as areas of open space, sports and recreational facilities for new and existing residents to enjoy.

A CGI illustration of the Burdon Fields development.

Housing developer Taylor Wimpey North East will also be providing financial contributions towards local services and infrastructure including over £1 million being put towards local education services, and over half a million pounds being put towards Ryhope’s centre.

Sarah Northcott, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East said: “We are delighted to be bringing our new homes to the Ryhope area.

“With a variety of other new homes in Ryhope, we are really excited to bring our first development to the area.