New housing development to offer 590 homes in Ryhope with more than £1 million set to be invested in local services
A total of 590 news homes are set to be available in Ryhope as developers provide over £1 million in funding for local education services and the town centre.
The brand new development, Burdon Fields which is located north of Burdon Lane, is ready to provide a total of 590 new homes to tenants with 84 houses available from September 30 during the first phase.
Burdon Fields will include a collection of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, in a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced styles, with 10 percent of the homes allocated as affordable homes.
The development is part of a larger consortium site which will deliver a total of 950 new homes as well as areas of open space, sports and recreational facilities for new and existing residents to enjoy.
Housing developer Taylor Wimpey North East will also be providing financial contributions towards local services and infrastructure including over £1 million being put towards local education services, and over half a million pounds being put towards Ryhope’s centre.
Sarah Northcott, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North East said: “We are delighted to be bringing our new homes to the Ryhope area.
“With a variety of other new homes in Ryhope, we are really excited to bring our first development to the area.
“As well as a variety of homes for all kinds of buyers, we are excited to be bringing new facilities for residents and local people including a new primary school and infrastructure improvements. We are really looking forward to creating a new community in Ryhope.”