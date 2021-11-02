The schemes, which will form part of one of the largest new communities that Sunderland has seen in decades, will comprise a range of family homes, including larger four and five-bedroom properties.

Plans for 120 new homes to be built in Burdon have been given the green light by Sunderland City Council. Photo: Google Maps.

The approval also means that Barratt David Wilson has three developments in the area, which includes its involvement in the larger consortium site and the redevelopment of the former Cherry Knowles Hospital.

Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “SSGA is an important development site in Sunderland and it’s fantastic to see yet-more new homes moving forward, creating a greater choice of properties for people in the city.

“We have ambitious plans to develop a range of high-quality, affordable new homes across Sunderland, which fits with the economic regeneration of the city that will see more high-value jobs created here.

"With more people working in Sunderland, we have an opportunity to attract more people to live in the area, and key to that is having a wide variety of attractive family homes. SSGA will deliver many of those homes.

“Sunderland is a fantastic place to live and attractive communities like those taking shape in Burdon, are increasingly making Sunderland a destination of choice for new home-owners.”

With more homes, plans are beginning to take shape for a new local centre which will include shops, a doctors surgery, a community hub or public house, a new school. multi-use games area, 3G pitch and play facilities for children.

New local road and sustainable transport networks are also moving forward, with earthworks to facilitate the construction of the Ryhope Doxford Link Road (RDLR), including a new bridge also approved by planning committee.

Plans for the SSGA contribute to the council’s aspiration to deliver more than 7,000 new homes across Sunderland over the next ten years.

