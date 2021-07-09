Land at Burdon Lane, Ryhope Picture: Google

Earlier this month, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated a planning application for land off Burdon Lane in the Ryhope ward.

The plans from Bellway Homes (Durham) included building 60 new homes with access, landscaping, drainage and associated infrastructure.

Properties are earmarked for a patch of agricultural land south of Bowood Close in Ryhope and access will be via the new development to the north-east along Rockcliffe.

All dwellings are proposed to have between two and four bedrooms with a mix of garage, driveway and visitor parking across the site totalling some 159 parking spaces.

The proposed split of house types includes three two-bed dwellings, 43 three-bed dwellings and 14 four-bed dwellings.

In addition, developers have proposed to provide an allocation of 10% affordable housing across the new estate.

A design and access statement prepared for the applicant claims the scheme will “enhance the profile of the local area by providing a distinctive community atmosphere.”

It goes on to say: “The development will have an imaginative and creative route design, with a clear system of primary, secondary and tertiary routes with adopted and private shared surface links.

“The primary route around the site will be framed by attractive landscaping with tree planting to form a green boulevard connecting distinctive development cells across the scheme.

“There will be an emphasis on pedestrian and cycle movement with carefully considered links throughout the scheme.”

According to the statement, the development would become a “positive addition to the South Sunderland Growth Area” and “enhance the built environment in Ryhope.”

This includes the formation of a “positive spatial relationship and a subtle, sensitive and well considered continuation of the village.”

A decision on the planning application is expected by the end of September, 2021.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s online planning portal and search reference: 21/01544/FUL