Sunderland couple Sadie and Stan celebrate 65 years of marriage and their 'blue sapphire' anniversary

A special Sunderland couple are celebrating 65 years of marriage.
By Tony Gillan
Published 25th May 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:58 BST

Sarah, known as Sadie, and Stan Pearson’s wedding was on May 24, 1958 at St Matthew’s Church, close to where they still live in Silksworth. At the time Harold Macmillan was Prime Minister and Connie Francis was number one in the charts.

Sadie and Stan, both 87, featured in the Echo in 2019 when they celebrated their 62nd anniversary in lockdown. At the time they hadn’t seen anyone for 10 weeks, so family and friends surprised them with an anniversary drive-by.

They couldn’t have the party they wanted; therefore it was a sign of the esteem the couple are held in that so many people went to so much trouble.

A recent picture of Sadie and Stan Pearson; and their wedding photograph from May 1958.
A recent picture of Sadie and Stan Pearson; and their wedding photograph from May 1958.
Sadie was a barmaid in The Dyke, now the Golden Fleece, when she met Stan, a miner at Silksworth and Vane Tempest pits. They would have six children and 32 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, so far.

Stan became a renowned gardener, while Sadie still loves a game of bingo with the girls.

The couple enjoyed their 65th anniversary with a low-key get-together at home with family and friends. A 65th is a blue sapphire, rather than a plain old sapphire, anniversary.

Sadie and Stan have been married since 1958.
Sadie and Stan have been married since 1958.

Sadie and Stan’s daughter, Angela Pearson, said: “They have always been my rock, for whatever. I can talk to them about anything. Both play different parts. My dad’s always been my rock for financial and work situations; things like that. My mam has always been my best friend.

“She knocks about with me and my mates.”

This picture of Sadie was taken in 2020, but the Echo is more than happy to re-use it.
This picture of Sadie was taken in 2020, but the Echo is more than happy to re-use it.
